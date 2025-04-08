RAK Hospital Sheds Light On Obesity's Hidden Toll On Bone Health In Informative Session

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

For every extra kilogram of body weight, there is 4-6 times the force exerted on weight-bearing joints, such as the knees, hips, and spine.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – April 8, 2025 – In a bid to support the community on their journey to better health, RAK Hospital hosted an insightful and interactive session on the critical link between obesity and bone health, as part of the 5th RAK Weight Loss Challenge 2025. The session, led by Dr. Bharath Patil, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at RAK Hospital, focused on how excess weight impacts bone and joint health, and provided practical advice on managing weight to reduce the risk of chronic musculoskeletal issues.

The event highlighted the alarming global rise in obesity, with over one billion people affected worldwide, including nearly 880 million adults and 159 million children and adolescents. Dr. Patil explained that obesity is much more than a cosmetic concern-it is a serious health issue that significantly contributes to chronic skeletal conditions, including osteoarthritis, spinal stress, and hip joint damage.

'Obesity places excessive strain on weight-bearing joints, such as the knees, hips, and spine. For every extra kilogram of body weight, there is 4-6 times the force exerted on these joints, accelerating cartilage wear and leading to long-term joint damage,' Dr. Patil said. He further discussed how obesity alters posture and gait, increasing the risk of pain and discomfort in the lower back, hips, knees, and feet.

The session also addressed common complications linked to obesity, including knee osteoarthritis, spinal stress, hip joint damage, and foot and ankle issues. Dr. Patil stressed the importance of early intervention and weight management as key factors in preventing these debilitating conditions.

'Losing just 10% of body weight can significantly reduce pressure on the knees, improve mobility, and alleviate pain,' he added. Dr. Patil encouraged attendees to adopt a comprehensive approach to weight loss, incorporating low-impact exercises such as swimming, yoga, and cycling, which are effective in strengthening bones while minimizing joint strain.

The session also aimed to dispel several myths surrounding obesity and bone health. Dr. Patil clarified misconceptions such as the belief that being overweight strengthens bones. 'In reality, excess weight weakens bones and increases fracture risk, while proper diet and exercise are essential for maintaining bone health and managing obesity,' he explained.

In line with the 5th RAK Weight Loss Challenge 2025, Dr. Patil urged participants to prioritize a balanced approach to wellness, emphasizing the importance of both weight management and bone health. He recommended a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, found in dairy products and green vegetables, to support bone strength.

'Addressing obesity is not just about losing weight, it's about safeguarding long-term skeletal health,' Dr. Patil stated. 'By managing weight effectively and making sustainable lifestyle changes, we can reduce the strain on bones and joints, leading to a healthier future.'

The session was an integral part of RAK Hospital's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the health risks associated with obesity and to support the community in making informed decisions about their well-being.