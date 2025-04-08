US Coast Guard Terminates Ineffective Information Technology Program, Saves $32.7 Million

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The Coast Guard announced Friday the termination of the Logistics Information Management System (CG-LIMS), which will save approximately $32.7 million.

This action is an early milestone in the Coast Guard's Force Design 2028 (FD 2028) initiative, and advances the work of DOGE. Fulfilling the President's direction to maximize efficiencies and cost savings, the Coast Guard will terminate acquisition activities to deliver CG-LIMS, an enterprise logistics information technology (IT) solution.

“Another win for government efficiency at the Department of Homeland Security,” said Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security.“ Thirth-two million in taxpayer savings thanks to the Coast Guard eliminating an ineffective IT program. I'm proud of the men and women of the Coast Guard, who continue to deliver on the president's agenda and deliver efficiency while securing our borders and maritime approaches.”

Program activities will end no later than May 1, 2025, and are the result of the program's inability to deliver on its full requirements in the foreseeable future. Like the other armed services, the Coast Guard continues to experience challenges in the service's attempts to replace outdated legacy logistics IT systems due to the number and complexity of business-related tasks and transactions required to maintain the fleet of assets and capabilities. With the program's termination, the Coast Guard will realign approximately $32.7 million in previously appropriated funding to address emergent Coast Guard needs, and CG-LIMS personnel will be reassigned to fill critical personnel shortages within the service. The Coast Guard is exploring alternatives to resolve logistics IT gaps and achieve the necessary functionality originally envisioned by the service.

“The Coast Guard upholds a longstanding tradition of meticulous stewardship, driven by our talented, innovative and resourceful workforce,” said Rear Adm. Mike Campbell, the Coast Guard's director of acquisition programs and program executive officer.“The termination of the Logistics Information Management System acquisition program continues that legacy under Force Design 2028. Through Force Design 2028, we are renewing our efforts to maximize efficiencies, identify cost savings and maximize the return on America's investment in the Coast Guard.”

FD 2028 is an accelerated effort to establish a blueprint for change and transform the Coast Guard to ensure the Service is ready for the future. Focused on four campaigns-people, organization, contracting and acquisition, and technology-FD 2028 is a once-in-a-generation effort to investigate and ultimately transform the Coast Guard's ability to adapt to its current and future operating environment.

