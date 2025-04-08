Fair Share Publishing Announces New Middle Grade Title -- Mike Mongo's KID ASTRONAUT TRAINING MANUAL, Coming October 2025

Illustrated by artist Raghav Arumugam, the upcoming guide helps young readers build the mindset and adaptability to thrive in space-and on Earth!

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Share Publishing is proud to announce the acquisition of MIKE MONGO'S KID ASTRONAUT TRAINING MANUAL, a groundbreaking middle grade title from well-known astronaut teacher and longtime youth space advocate Mike Mongo, with illustrations by acclaimed story artist Raghav Arumugam.

Far more than a typical how-to guide, Mike Mongo's KID ASTRONAUT TRAINING MANUAL invites readers ages 8–12 to imagine bold futures-on Earth and beyond-by building the mindset, adaptability, joy, and confidence needed to thrive in the world ahead. Through a focus on curiosity, resilience, and the inner work of dreaming big, the book redefines astronaut training for a new generation of explorers.

"This book isn't just about becoming an astronaut," said author Mike Mongo, "it's about unlocking a mindset that makes anything possible-for kids who want to explore space as kid astronauts, and for students who want to explore their own potential."

Known widely as the "Astronaut Teacher," Mike Mongo has been championing the dreams of young spacefarers for nearly two decades. A beloved space educator and influencer, he is the creator of Mike Mongo's Astronaut Job Camp. He splits his time between Cape Canaveral, FL, and SaxaVord Spaceport in the UK, where he leads immersive astronaut training experiences for students from around the world.

Illustrator Raghav Arumugam is a celebrated LA-based artist and animator whose visual storytelling spans collaborations with Marvel, TED-Ed, and National Geographic. His previous children's books include Seth, Un Viaje Genial, and Ox & Man.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Mike and Raghav to bring this timely and inspiring book to readers," said Nathan Bond , Creative Director at Fair Share Publishing. "Mike Mongo's KID Astronaut Training Manual speaks to everything we believe in-helping young minds imagine what's possible and giving them tools to reach for it."

Fair Share Publishing is an independent children's book publisher dedicated to creating joyful, thought-provoking stories that empower readers and promote transparency and equity for creators. Books are printed and shipped from the U.S., and include accessible digital formats and educational extensions for classroom use.

