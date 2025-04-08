IMPACT Learning Institute 2025 Professional Development Program Now Accepting Applications For New York And Los Angeles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The New York City program, running fromfeatures a unique opportunity for students to tour top companies like Barstool Sports, Excel Sports Management, Madison Square Garden, MLB, MLS, NBA, NY Liberty and NY Red Bulls, while engaging in fireside chats and workshops with high-level executives. The Los Angeles program, held at UCLA Anderson fromoffers a four-week immersive experience with top industry leaders, blending education, experiential learning and feedback on projects used to solve real-world challenges in their chosen field of interest. Past supporters include IMG, WME, Sony Pictures Studios, ESPN, NBA Summer League, USA Pickleball, SoFi Stadium, and The Rose Bowl.

"We are proud to offer students the chance to learn from and connect with some of the most influential professionals in the industry," said Felisa Israel, Founder, Executive Director and Lead Instructor, IMPACT Learning Institute. "Whether they are just beginning their career journey or seeking to elevate their skills, our program provides the tools, connections and industry insight essential for any early stage professionals serious about jump starting their careers in these competitive fields. Our goal is to prepare them for lasting success."

Entering its seventh year, IMPACT Learning Institute has graduated 161 alumni from 90 universities, representing 27 states and five countries. More than 75 percent of these alumni have successfully secured coveted positions within the sports, entertainment and media industries.

Applications for the 2025 programs are now open. Students and young professionals looking to launch their careers in the sports, entertainment or media industries can apply via .

For more information about IMPACT Learning Institute and to apply for the summer programs, visit , or follow them on @impactlearninginstitute on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About IMPACT Learning Institute

IMPACT Learning Institute is dedicated to helping students transition from education to industry by offering practical, hands-on learning experiences that connect participants with influential professionals and executives across the fields of sports, entertainment and media. Through mentorship, professional development and experiential learning, IMPACT students gain the skills and connections they need to thrive in these competitive industries.

