Pure Cinema USA And Hampton Bates Join Forces To Elevate Faith-Based Entertainment

Entertainment shapes culture, but today's media often undermines faith and family values. Alarming statistics reveal:



75% of children's programming contains violence, sexual content, or offensive language (Common Sense Media).

200+ instances of inappropriate content per hour in primetime TV (Parents Television Council). Children's screen time has doubled since 2019, making media a dominant influence (American Academy of Pediatrics).

For families like the Johnsons, who seek positive and faith-affirming content, Pure Cinema USA offers a safe and inspiring alternative. The organization has hosted over 50 screenings nationwide, reaching over 10,000 attendees and building a network of faith-focused communities.

Natasha Davies , CEO of Pure Cinema USA, said, "Partnering with Hampton Bates is a pivotal step for us. Their expertise in storytelling and PR will help us reach more families seeking inspirational content."

A Movement for Positive Faith-based Storytelling

Pure Cinema USA and Hampton Bates will collaborate on strategic media outreach, community events, and digital storytelling. A key initiative will launch a tiered major gifts campaign to raise $2M+ and secure media placements in values-driven publications.

Sylvia R. Hampton , President of Hampton Bates, stated, "Pure Cinema USA is changing how families experience media, and we're proud to support their mission to inspire and uplift through film."

About Pure Cinema USA

Pure Cinema USA is a nonprofit 501C3 organization that promotes faith-based and family-friendly entertainment. We foster positive storytelling through curated film screenings and community partnerships. You can contact us or donate. Please reach us at purecinemausa or by telephone at 413-614-3179.

About Hampton Bates Public Relations

Hampton Bates Public Relations specializes in brand storytelling, strategic communications, and fundraising, helping mission-driven organizations amplify their message.

