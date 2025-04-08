Middle Collegiate Church Reopens Easter 2025 After Tragic Fire

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The fire, which claimed the church's historic sanctuary and severely damaged the program building, was a profound loss, but in the face of destruction, the spirit of Middle Church has grown stronger. With an outpouring of support from neighbors near and far, Middle Church raised over $9 million toward its $10.5M Middle Rising Rebuilding Fund and the church grew by over 500 members.

"I'll never unsee our building on fire. People called us their Notre Dame" said Rev Lewis. Middle Church reopens Easter.

"We are overjoyed to announce this first phase of rebirthing our physical church," said Rev. Amanda Hambrick Ashcraft, Community Minister and one of the first staff to be on the scene of the fire. "This is not just about bricks and mortar," Dr. Lewis said. "This is about the restoration of a sacred space that has long served as a home not just for our congregation but for our neighborhood, providing supportive, educational, justice and arts programming for all ages. As we open our doors again, we renew our commitment to welcome our communities and to stand on the side of love."

The fire has also led to the birth of a new initiative that amplifies Middle's core work of justice and freedom in the world. In what was truly born in the fire, Middle Church proudly announces a new sister organization, Freedom Rising Inc. , a secular nonprofit dedicated to being a center for justice, spirituality and the arts.

Freedom Rising will serve as a platform for critical programs such as the annual Freedom Rising Conference , a national gathering for justice leaders; the Freedom School , a program designed to empower and educate youth on racial and social justice; and the Young Adult Leadership Lab , a transformative curriculum that prepares individuals to become agents of positive change in their communities.

"We believe that the work of justice must continue to evolve and grow. With Freedom Rising, we are investing in the future by nurturing young leaders and creating spaces for transformative learning, advocacy, and action," adds Dr. Lewis. "The fire forged an even deeper call to serve the world, and we are so excited for the opportunities this new partnership brings."

Middle Church's reopening and the launch of Freedom Rising Inc. mark a new chapter for a church that has long been at the forefront of social justice movements. Founded in 1628, Middle Church is committed to repairing what is broken in our society. Through its advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, ecological healing and economic equity, Middle Church has consistently demonstrated that faith and justice are intertwined.

As the church embarks on this new phase of its journey, it invites all to join in celebrating the reopening of its sanctuary this Easter Sunday, April 20, at 11:45a and 3:00p EST, at 50 E 7th Street and online at middlechurch. The church's commitment to building a more just world remains steadfast, and as the rebuilding effort nears completion, Middle Church continues to be a living testament to resilience, hope, and the power of community.

To donate and support the remaining $1.5 million goal for the rebuilding campaign, visit .

For more information about Freedom Rising Inc. and the programs it will offer, visit

About Middle Collegiate Church

Middle Collegiate Church is a historic and progressive congregation in the East Village of New York City. Founded in 1628, it is one of the oldest churches in the United States. Known for its commitment to social justice, inclusion, and community empowerment, Middle Church has long been a champion for the marginalized and a source of spiritual guidance for all who seek justice and peace.

Website:

