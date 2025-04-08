Off The Course With Pro Golfer Steve Stricker: How Montway Auto Transport Delivered A Hole In One

CHICAGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's largest auto logistics brokerages, has a reputation for delivering a 5-star experience to every customer - from vintage car collectors and seasonal snowbirds to professional athletes and everyday drivers. As golf season tees off, Montway is spotlighting PGA Tour champion Steve Stricker's shipping experience to showcase how trusted logistics partners play a vital role in helping high-performance professionals stay focused on what they do best.

"As a professional golfer, my schedule is always packed with training, tournaments, and travel, which means I need to rely on services that are dependable and efficient. When it came time to ship my car, I called Montway Auto Transport after a recommendation from my agent, brother-in-law, and fellow golfer Mario Tiziani. Mario has used Montway for years, shipping everyday cars and high-end luxury vehicles, and knew their reputation was solid."

Stricker selected Montway to transport a vehicle from his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, to his winter home near Orlando, Florida.

"Like any car owner, I want my personal vehicle to be handled with the utmost care. Montway's attention to detail truly impressed me. From start to finish, their team was professional, responsive, and made sure my car was transported safely and securely."

Whether attending tournaments or traveling with his wife, Stricker trusts Montway with his car shipping needs. "Like in golf, performance is a measure of success. When evaluating a new service provider, I always look for a proven track record and stellar customer service so I know that my needs will be met. Montway picked up and delivered my vehicle exactly as planned."

Stricker married into a golfing family and his wife Nicki, is often by his side as his caddie.

Over the years, Stricker has built an impressive career with 12 PGA Tour victories, including a recent back-to-back-to-back win at the Sanford International tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Stricker found Montway's open car shipping option to be both affordable and convenient. As the most popular method of transport, open car shipping provides cost-effective options, including door-to-door service, without compromising on safety and reliability.

Whether it's open transport, an enclosed carrier for vintage and luxury cars, or a specialized service, Montway prides itself on delivering a 5-star experience. Their commitment to customer satisfaction extends to everyone-professional athletes, seasonal travelers, families moving households, car enthusiasts, and more.

The Montway customer team demonstrates 5-star service by being transparent, responsive, and respectful in every interaction. The company has earned over 100,000 customer reviews, averaging a 4.7-star rating, along with an A+ from the Better Business Bureau, and a Net Promoter Score of 78 – nearly double the industry average.

For Stricker, and for anyone who values reliability and stellar service, Montway's reputation provides peace of mind. Montway's seamless logistics and 5-star service hit the target every time.

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit

Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

713-409-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED