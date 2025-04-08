Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Sees Highest Volume In At Least 18 Years


2025-04-08 09:01:13

  • Wall Street witnessed its highest trading volume in at least 18 years with the S&P index closing down 0.23% yesterday after briefly falling into a bear market.
  • President Donald Trump announced that Japan is sending a team to negotiate on trade and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that almost 70 countries have contacted the White House regarding tariff discussions.
  • Global markets traded higher overnight with Japan's Nikkei index ending up 6% while China's Shanghai benchmark rose 1.6%.

