403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Sees Highest Volume In At Least 18 Years
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
-
Wall Street witnessed its highest trading volume in at least 18 years with the S&P index closing down 0.23% yesterday after briefly falling into a bear market.
President Donald Trump announced that Japan is sending a team to negotiate on trade and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that almost 70 countries have contacted the White House regarding tariff discussions.
Global markets traded higher overnight with Japan's Nikkei index ending up 6% while China's Shanghai benchmark rose 1.6%.
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment