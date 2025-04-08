Calypsoai Selected As Top 10 Finalist For RSACTM 2025 Conference 20Th Annual Innovation Sandbox Contest

CalypsoAI Inference Platform Recognized for Advancing Inference Security in the Agentic Era

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CalypsoAI, the pioneer in inference security for enterprise AI, has been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the 20th annual RSACTM 2025 Conference Innovation Sandbox contest. CalypsoAI was selected for its Inference Platform, which secures AI decision-making at runtime, empowering enterprises to scale generative and agentic AI safely. The company will present its innovation to a panel of judges and a live audience on Monday, April 28 at RSAC 2025 Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The RSACTM Innovation Sandbox contest is the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious competition for emerging technologies. This year marks the contest's 20th anniversary, with finalists having raised over $16.4 billion in funding and completed more than 90 acquisitions since inception.

Each finalist in 2025 has received a $5 million investment to accelerate cybersecurity innovation.

"As we enter a new age of threats, innovation and new technologies are critical to achieving a safer society," said Cecilia Marinier, Vice President, Innovation & Scholars, RSAC. "The RSACTM Innovation Sandbox contest is an unparalleled opportunity for both the industry and the entrepreneur to highlight industry-changing solutions, companies, and entrepreneurs."

CalypsoAI's Inference Platform is designed for the age of Agentic WarfareTM – where autonomous AI agents operate with growing influence over enterprise workflows, data, and decisions. The platform includes:



Inference Defend – real-time enforcement of security policies during AI inference

Inference Red-Team – autonomous testing agents that simulate attacks and surface vulnerabilities before they're exploited

Inference Observe – continuous observability and auditability of inference-layer activity for risk, compliance, and forensics CalypsoAI will also unveil new industry-first solutions

CalypsoAI also offers the CalypsoAI Security Leaderboard , a real-time, public ranking of AI applications by their inference security posture, and the CASI Score (CalypsoAI Security Index) , which quantifies the security performance of any agentic system. These tools give CISOs and enterprise AI leaders a shared framework to assess and improve their AI security posture with transparency.

"CalypsoAI is addressing the most urgent challenges that enterprises face in securely scaling AI," said Donnchadh Casey, CEO of CalypsoAI. "Our world-leading solutions give companies the confidence to innovate without exposing themselves to risk. This recognition from RSAC reinforces CalypsoAI's position as the clear and trusted leader in AI security."

"We're growing our technology team rapidly to create unique AI-powered security products that empower safe and secure AI adoption," added James White, CTO of CalypsoAI. "With this investment, we will accelerate the launch of several key innovations already in the pipeline."

The RSACTM Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 9:30 AM PT on Monday, April 28, with winners announced around noon. The judging panel includes top executives and researchers from Morgan Stanley, Check Point, Capitol Meridian Partners, Verizon, and more, with RSAC Executive Chairman Hugh Thompson returning as host.

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI secures applications and agents through its Inference Platform-protecting AI at inference with customizable defensive controls, agentic red-teaming, remediation, governance, and observability solutions. CalypsoAI is backed by investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures and Hakluyt Capital. Learn more at calypsoai and LinkedIn .

