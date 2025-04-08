New Surgery Center To Bring Best-In-Class Spine & Orthopedics Program To San Fernando Valley In Q3 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The highly customized ambulatory surgery center (ASC) will feature 11 patient beds (five private preop rooms, six PACU bays) and three operating suites fully integrated with the latest in microscopes, imaging, navigation and robotic equipment.

This project answers a growing demand for the kind of specialized, efficient and cost-effective care inherent to the ASC model. According to the latest Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Report , the U.S. ASC market was valued at $45.6 billion in 2024 and projected to grow 21% to $55.3 billion by 2029, as minimally invasive techniques help shift surgeries from inpatient to outpatient.

Emphasizing motion preservation, DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana will be equipped to perform 1,300 spine surgeries and 400 robotic total joint replacements annually, in addition to an extensive array of general orthopedics and interventional pain management procedures. DISC's efficient model of care delivery means that this center will provide an estimated $60 million in annual savings to patients and commercial payers vs. traditional inpatient surgical programs.

"We are excited to bring the pinnacle of musculoskeletal care to the heart of the San Fernando Valley with our newest surgery center and clinic," said James H. Becker, TriasMD's CEO. "Tarzana marks our second location to open in 2025, building upon the strength and momentum of DISC's ASC model to perform complex spine surgery and total joints."

Tarzana sits in a prime spot nestled between Woodland Hills, Calabasas, Reseda and Encino, but is also easily accessible from the 101. In Southern California, DISC already has ASC locations in Marina del Rey, Valencia, Thousand Oaks, Newport Beach and Carlsbad.

"This is far more than just a typical surgery center," said TriasMD's Executive Architect John Gresko, who has led the design of multiple DISC ASC projects. "Every detail has been thoughtfully engineered to elevate the outpatient experience while delivering the level of care and complexity typically found in a hospital. The ASC is designed for seamless flow, with intuitive wayfinding, exceptional staff-to-patient visibility, and a layout that prioritizes both efficiency and patient comfort. It combines the functionality and acuity of an inpatient facility with the sleek, modern aesthetics of a next-generation outpatient center. Beneath its clean and sophisticated design lies a highly advanced infrastructure-purpose-built to support state-of-the-art spinal and orthopedic surgeries performed by some of the world's foremost surgeons."

About TriasMD

TriasMD is a physician-first management company dedicated to building a network of high-performing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Adopting the successful model developed by DISC Surgery Center, TriasMD positions these facilities to thrive by recruiting and expanding patient access to top medical talent; investing in innovative technologies and infrastructure; collaborating with insurers and healthcare institutions; and standardizing quality assurance for complex outpatient procedures through business intelligence and analytics. As a result, TriasMD's ASCs deliver superior care and experiences while reducing costs for patients, providers and payors alike. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson

310-930-3445

[email protected]

SOURCE TriasMD