Alchemy Insurance Solutions Selects Input 1 Payments For Industry Expertise, Innovation, And Unmatched Support

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alchemy Insurance Solutions, a specialty Managing General Agent (MGA) based in Pennsylvania, sought a modern, efficient, and industry-focused payment solution that could provide seamless integration, continuous innovation, and direct access to expert support. After evaluating multiple options, Input 1 stood out for its ease of integration, highly responsive customer service, and commitment to platform enhancements.

"As an MGA specializing in the program market, we needed a payment solution that could keep up with our evolving business and market demands," said John Myers, President of Alchemy Insurance Solutions. "Input 1's extensive industry knowledge, continuous platform improvements, and ability to provide direct, hands-on support made them the clear choice for us."

By choosing Input 1 Payments, Alchemy gains a technology-driven platform that simplifies payment processing and adapts to their evolving business needs. With seamless integration and dedicated support, the partnership ensures a streamlined experience for Alchemy and its policyholders.

"MGAs need more than just a payment processor-they need a partner who understands their business, evolves with them, and provides hands-on support when they need it," said Jim Nowak, Regional VP of Sales at Input 1. "We are proud to collaborate with Alchemy and help them enhance their payment processes with a best-in-class solution."

With this partnership, Alchemy Insurance Solutions will leverage Input 1 Payments to improve operational efficiency, reduce friction, and deliver a seamless payment experience for policyholders and partners.

About Alchemy Insurance Solutions

Alchemy Insurance Solutions is a specialty Managing General Agent (MGA) based in Pennsylvania. Since 2014, Alchemy has developed and underwritten industry-leading insurance products in the self-storage, builders/contractors, and cannabis space. For more information, visit .

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, visit .

