Innatera Appoints Intralink To Bring Brain-Inspired AI To Asia

RIJSWIJK, Netherlands, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innatera, the leading provider of neuromorphic computing solutions, has appointed Intralink, an international business development consultancy, to introduce Innatera's ultra-low-power AI technologies to Asia. The rollout will begin in China and Taiwan, with plans for further expansion across the region. The partnership will empower local Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to drive innovation in next-generation products, from smart sensors and wearables to autonomous systems.

Innatera's neuromorphic technology mimics how the human brain processes information, enabling ultra-efficient and lightning-fast AI computations. Unlike traditional processors that rely on heavy data processing, Innatera's chips are designed to handle real-time sensor data with minimal energy consumption. This makes them ideal for applications where power efficiency and speed are critical.

Intralink, with its deep-rooted connections and expertise across Asia, specializes in facilitating overseas market entry and growth for innovative technology companies. Through this appointment, Intralink will support Innatera in navigating dynamic Asian markets, ensuring OEMs can access and integrate Innatera's cutting-edge AI solutions into their products.

Shreyas Derashri, CCO, Innatera, says: "Today marks a transformative first step for intelligent sensors in Asia. Through our work with Intralink, we are bringing our neuromorphic technology to one of the most vibrant innovation ecosystems – a market primed to shape the future of AI at the edge. Together, we're unlocking faster, smarter and radically more efficient solutions in applications like smart sensors, wearables and autonomous systems. This collaboration empowers the market to harness sensor data with unprecedented speed and precision."

Stewart Randall, Global Head of Electronics, Intralink, comments: "Innatera's neuromorphic computing technology is a game-changer for the Chinese market, and we're thrilled to help them bring this innovation here. By combining Innatera's visionary AI solutions with our deep market expertise, we're not only introducing cutting-edge technology but also empowering OEMs to redefine possibilities in smart sensors and beyond. This marks a pivotal moment for edge AI innovation, and we're excited to lead this transformation together."

The appointment underscores the shared commitment of Innatera and Intralink to drive innovation and global expansion. By combining Innatera's state-of-the-art neuromorphic technology with Intralink's overseas market expertise, the collaboration aims to transform product capabilities and user experiences across select markets in Asia.

About Innatera

Innatera is a pioneering semiconductor company at the forefront of neuromorphic computing, a revolutionary approach to AI that emulates the brain's neural networks. Its ultra-low-power processors are designed to deliver real-time, high-performance AI inference for energy-constrained applications, such as sensor fusion, predictive maintenance, and intelligent audio processing. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Rijswijk, Netherlands, Innatera is backed by leading investors and collaborates with global industry leaders to redefine the future of edge AI. The company's mission is to bring cognitive capabilities to devices, enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient decision-making at the edge of the network.

About Intralink

Intralink is a business development consultancy specializing in international markets. It helps companies secure customers, partners and investors overseas, it supports cross-border corporate collaborations, and it assists governments in driving exports and attracting foreign investment. Founded in 1990, the company operates in more than 20 locations including Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Singapore.

