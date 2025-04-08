LSBF Singapore Campus Shortlisted For Two Categories In The Employee Experience Awards Singapore 2025

Employee Experience Awards Singapore 2025-LSBF SINGAPORE CAMPUS

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore, 8 April 2025 – London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Employee Experience Awards Singapore 2025 in two prominent categories: Best Organisational Change Leadership and Best Remote Work Strategy.These esteemed nominations highlight LSBF's unwavering commitment to fostering a people-first workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, growth, and development. The Employee Experience Awards recognize organizations that excel in creating environments that empower employees to reach their fullest potential, both professionally and personally.Catherine Ong, Head of Human Resources at LSBF, shared her perspective on the achievement:“This recognition is not just a reflection of the HR department's hard work but also the collective efforts of the entire team. Our commitment to engagement, collaboration, and innovation is evident, as we continue to build a flexible, inclusive, and empowering workplace.”This recognition further underscores LSBF's broader commitment to cultivating an environment where both employees and students thrive in a culture of growth, support, and adaptability. With this industry acknowledgement, students can take confidence in knowing that LSBF continues to lead by example-equipping every individual with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to succeed in today's dynamic world.###For media enquiries, please contact:Miko ChngAssociate Director, Domestic Sales & MarketingLondon School of Business and Finance...About LSBF Singapore CampusThe London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In 2024, LSBF was awarded the Singapore Business Review's International Business Award in Education, reaffirming its commitment to high-quality education aligned with industry demands.

Marketing Team

London School of Business & Finance

+65 6580 7340

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.