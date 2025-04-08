ACCELEVATE SOLUTIONS JOINS GEOTAB RESELLER PARTNER PROGRAM

Accelevate Solutions joins Geotab's reseller program

Connected Software Platform that delivers performance analytics to optimize fleet composition and maximize utilization.

- Charles Maury, CEO/CTOHENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For immediate release, Accelevate Solutions joins Geotab's reseller program leveraging a rich network of connected transportation solutions and over 50,000 customers in 160 countries.Accelevate Solutions is a leading innovator in profiling energy, cost and operational metrics cross-fuel type to modernize the way fleets purchase and utilize assets. Harnessing the power of Geotab's telematics solution, Accelevate Solutions' Energy Blend Intelligence (EBI ) platform delivers advanced performance analytics with AI-powered automation so fleet organizations can fully optimize asset composition, reduce unplanned downtime, and significantly improve cost-performance.“The future of mobility must be smarter, safer, and more efficient. As transportation networks evolve and become more complex, the demand for sustainable cross-fuel solutions will grow exponentially. Harnessing the power of Geotab's telematics solution, EBI enables fleet operators to normalize & compare fuel efficiency cross-assets, optimize energy consumption, and predict the best fuel strategies based on driving patterns, routes, and operational demands”, said Charles Maury, CEO/CTO, Accelevate Solutions.“Geotab's reseller program enables partners globally to connect commercial fleet assets and operators to cloud-based telematics services. Partners like Accelevate Solutions further accelerate Geotab's mission to bring near real-time intelligence & AI services to commercial mobility solutions globally,” said Steven Berube, Vice President of Sales, Reseller Channel, Geotab.GET YOUR EBI SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!All subscriptions include a 30-day free trial . Activate new assets or cancel anytime during trial period. No upfront or hidden fees, unlock the power of EBI today.About Accelevate Solutions: Accelevate Solutions is a leading innovator in connected mobility services. For more than 5 years, Accelevate Solutions has developed energy profile models to help fleets optimize asset composition and maximize uptime and cost-performance. EBI's energy model computes drive-cycle efficiency using dynamic route variables to train op-max potential curves. This technique outperforms standard telematic solutions and delivers cross-fuel power requirements to recommend & optimize sustainable asset composition.About Geotab: Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.Geotab and the Geotab logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. The use of the word partner does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Geotab and any other company.CONTACT SALES FOR MORE INFO:...

