Japan-Egypt Foreign Ministers’ Telephone Talk

On April 8, commencing at around 5:00 PM for approximately 35 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a telephone talk with H. E. Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The overview is as follows:

At the outset, Minister Abdelatty explained about the Gaza reconstruction plan led by Egypt, and in response, Minister Iwaya expressed his appreciation for the important move by the Arab countries in presenting a unified plan to the international community, and confirmed that Japan would deepen discussions on the future cooperation.Minister Iwaya stated that it was extremely regrettable that the Israeli military operation had resumed throughout Gaza, resulting in many casualties, including civilians, and that Japan had been strongly urging all parties concerned to return to negotiations and work in good faith towards the continuation of the ceasefire agreement. Minister Iwaya also appreciated the tireless diplomatic efforts by the mediating countries, including Egypt, and that he would continue to support such efforts.In addition, the two Ministers affirmed that they would continue to work together to restore calm, improve the humanitarian situation, and realize peace and stability in the region in the medium to long term.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.