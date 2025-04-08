403
UN Peacekeeping Chief Urges for Reforms in Operations
(MENAFN) On Monday, the UN peacekeeping chief urged the need for immediate reforms in response to new and evolving threats, emphasizing that peacekeeping operations must adapt to remain effective.
In his address to the Security Council, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, highlighted that future peacekeeping efforts must address challenges extending beyond traditional physical threats.
Lacroix pointed out that "Our future monitoring efforts will need to address threats that extend beyond the traditional physical domains. Influence operations, cyberattacks and other hybrid threats challenge our conventional models and demand fresh, innovative approaches."
These emerging risks call for a rethinking of existing strategies and methods in peace operations.
He also reaffirmed that the success of ceasefire monitoring still relies on maintaining fundamental principles: consent, impartiality, and the non-use of force. "Effective ceasefire monitoring still depends on strict adherence to core principles: Consent, impartiality and non-use of force," he explained.
Lacroix emphasized that peacekeepers must be "perceived as credible and unbiased observers who can accurately record and report incidents." This credibility is critical for ensuring that peacekeeping forces maintain their effectiveness in the face of evolving challenges.
Addressing the changing landscape of peacekeeping, Lacroix remarked, "Today's operating environment is increasingly dynamic, and often characterized by hybrid threats that blur the boundaries among domains." These developments require peacekeeping forces to adjust their strategies and operations to manage the new complexities.
Lastly, Lacroix highlighted the vital role of support from member states, host governments, and other relevant parties. "The support of Member States, the support of host government and host parties, and more importantly, the support of this Council… will continue to be absolutely essential," he concluded, underlining the importance of collective backing to ensure the success of peace operations.
