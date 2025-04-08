YMX Logistics COO Named 2025 Top Women To Watch In Transportation By Women In Trucking Association

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each year, Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association, recognizes standout performers across the transportation sector who have demonstrated significant accomplishments over the past year, and who go the extra mile to support other women while advancing gender diversity, both within their own organizations and across the industry. The honorees are known for being resourceful, innovative, and impactful, bringing diverse thought, leadership, and results to the field.

"The transportation and logistics industries are at an inflection point, and we can't solve today's challenges with yesterday's playbook," said Erin Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of YMX Logistics. "I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many incredible women who are helping move this industry forward. At YMX, we're proving that operational excellence and representation go hand in hand-by reimagining how we train, develop, and support our workforce, and by making bold moves in technology, safety, and sustainability. We're building a future where more women can not only thrive in logistics, but lead it."

Erin Mitchell brings nearly 25 years of experience to YMX Logistics. Prior to joining the company in early 2024, she spent over 22 years at Kraft Heinz, where she served as a logistics executive delivering transformative results at the intersection of operations and technology. Erin is widely recognized for building high-performing, diverse teams and driving innovation at scale. Since joining YMX, Erin has brought a dynamic, growth-focused mindset to the organization, fostering collaboration, reshaping enterprise yard operations, and paving the way for greater representation of women in logistics and trucking.

