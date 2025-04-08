Storj And Ortana Partner To Transform Media Workflows With Scalable Hybrid Cloud Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions," said Colby Winegar, Storj CEO. "Combining Storj's distributed cloud architecture with Cubix's hybrid workflows delivers cutting-edge scalability, sustainability, and simplicity, so media professionals can focus on what they do best."

A Smarter Way to Scale

The platform's hybrid architecture enables deployment on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid solution. For many organizations, hybrid deployments strike the balance between localized edge processing and operational flexibility of distributed cloud solutions. "Ortana's mission is to provide seamless, end-to-end workflows for clients," said James Gibson, CEO, Ortana Media Group. "Storj's distributed cloud services bring flexibility and scalability to our platform, streamlining media operations without sacrificing performance or creativity."

Benefits for Media Professionals

The platform automates provisioning of scalable distributed object storage, seamlessly managing globally dispersed content. Cubix integrates with over 21 AI indexing tools, enriching metadata for faster discovery and actionable insights. Through the Cubix Halo portal, users find archived assets and trigger workflows like transcoding, distribution, or proxy creation for editing in tools like Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

Storj's Cloud GPUs provide cost-effective, on-demand access to high-performance compute for rendering, transcoding, and distribution. By scaling resources up or down automatically via Cubix, the platform meets users' complex project requirements with unmatched flexibility.

Storj's Object Mount gives media teams immediate, seamless access to content. Whether working on-premises, in home offices, or via cloud-based GPU workstations, the platform's streamlined workflows improve collaboration and efficiency. Beyond traditional media workflows, the solution supports scalable content distribution and on-demand compute tasks for intensive rendering projects, meeting the needs of modern media operations.

Extending Beyond Media

The platform's applications extend beyond entertainment. With support for medical imaging standards like DICOM and Storj's ability to distribute data to SOC 2 compliant storage, it serves as an ideal PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) solution for healthcare. And, Cubix's API connections to over 150 services enable users to integrate the platform with existing systems for maximum efficiency.

Global Deployment and NAB 2025 Showcase

Ortana is working with global channel partners to bring the platform to clients worldwide. Partners lie Tekmark (Malaysia), Magna Systems (Singapore), CCK and Digital Garage (UK), Unified Technologies (Chile), and MasterSTROQ (USA) affirm the platform's capabilities at NAB 2025, April 5–9, in Las Vegas.

Visit Ortana at W2421 and SL6605, or Storj's booth (#SL8216) at NAB for live demonstrations of the platform. "With Ortana, Storj redefines how media professionals work, delivering unprecedented efficiency and scalability," said Winegar. "This platform exemplifies how distributed technology empowers industries to innovate without limits."

About Ortana

Ortana Media Group is a privately owned, UK based specialist technology company. With teams in the UK, Poland, Malaysia and the USA – Ortana specializes in globally tailored solutions for data orchestration, provisioning, workflow and MAM through its flagship platform, Cubix. Thanks to extensive API-driven integrations, commercial and deployment models, and product-led development approach - Cubix allows for highly customized solutions through configuration rather than custom or in-house development. With passion for innovation and customer satisfaction, Ortana Media Group serves clients worldwide, helping streamline operations, protect their assets, and enhance productivity.

About Storj

Storj is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data-sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of underutilized resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj. Follow Storj on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

