Experience A Legendary Monster Jam® Truck Up Close At Northern Tool + Equipment's Huntsville Store

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away a(while supplies last) at their 7location to customers who purchase $50 or more of Klutch, Strongway or Ultra-Tow products.

In addition, car and truck restorer, YouTuber and host of the Northern Tool + Equipment Tools for the TradesTM Monster Jam Mini Build monthly series , Dylan McCool will be at his hometown store from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. He'll have one of his show cars on-site to meet with customers and Monster Jam fans.

"We're thrilled to partner with Monster Jam to bring this incredible experience to our Huntsville customers," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. "It's not every day you get to see a real Monster Jam truck up close and in person, and we're excited for families and fans to experience it."

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool ), Instagram (@northern_tool ), TikTok (@northerntool ), X (Twitter) (@northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

