Alliance Consolidated Group Of Companies Announces Acquisition Of Medical Property In High-Growth Delray Beach, Florida

CHICAGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies (Alliance CGC), a national commercial real estate investment firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of a premier medical office property located at 6646 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida. The $9.67 million transaction further solidifies Alliance's presence in the healthcare real estate sector and underscores its commitment to targeting high-growth markets.

The 16,761-square-foot property is 100% leased to two well-established, long-term tenants: Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches and Minimally Invasive SurgiCenter. Both provide vital outpatient services to the rapidly expanding Delray Beach community - one of South Florida's most desirable and demographically attractive locations.

"Delray Beach represents exactly the kind of market we target - affluent, growing, and underserved in terms of accessible healthcare infrastructure," said Ben Reinberg , founder and CEO of Alliance CGC. "This acquisition checks every box: Essential services, long-term tenants, strong lease structures, and a high-barrier-to-entry submarket. This is the kind of deal that delivers reliable growth and recession-resistant performance for our investors."

Delray Beach has seen a population surge of nearly 13% over the past decade, fueled by retirees, remote workers, and young professionals seeking a higher quality of life. This trend has driven increased demand for outpatient care, positioning medical office buildings (MOBs) like this as critical infrastructure for the local community. The site's location on West Atlantic Avenue offers prime accessibility and visibility within a dense, high-income residential corridor - factors that further reduce tenant turnover and vacancy risk.

"This deal is a textbook execution of our investment thesis," Reinberg continued. "We pursue medical office buildings in top 100 MSAs [Metropolitan Statistical Area] where demographic trends and healthcare needs intersect - and we bring exclusive access and operational excellence to each one."

This acquisition also reflects Alliance's broader strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-performing, recession-resistant assets in healthcare, veterinary, industrial, retail, and multifamily sectors. With billions in transactions and a 28% historical internal rate of return (IRR) across asset classes, Alliance continues to set the standard for dependable, high-return real estate investments.

About Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies

Alliance CGC is a premier investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of commercial real estate across the United States. Known for its trusted expertise, exclusive access, and consistent delivery of reliable growth and high returns, Alliance offers investors a transparent, data-driven approach to building long-term wealth. To explore current investment opportunities, visit .

Media Contact:

Kim Brown

678 829 9075

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliance CGC

