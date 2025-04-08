Inflectra Achieves AWS Government Competency, Reinforcing Commitment To Secure And Compliant Solutions For Public Sector

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This AWS Government Competency designatio highlights Inflectra's technical expertise and proven success in delivering solutions that meet rigorous government requirements. Now, public sector agencies-whether federal, state, local, or international-can adopt Inflectra's flagship solutions, SpiraPlan® , SpiraTest®, and SpiraTeam®, with even greater confidence.

Customer Endorsement: Cairns Regional Council

One of Inflectra's public sector clients, Cairns Regional Council in Queensland, Australia, found SpiraPlan instrumental in managing their complex digital portfolio.

"SpiraPlan gave us the visibility and control we needed to manage multiple projects with shared resources across a large team. Its ease of use, affordability, and ability to streamline our workflows made it the best fit for a government organization like ours."

- ICT Project Management Office, Cairns Regional Council

Benefits for Government Clients



Compliance-Ready : Inflectra delivers NIST-aligned security, data protection, and disaster recovery features, including SOC2 Type II- offering robust compliance support for oversight-heavy agencies, while operating securely in multiple AWS regions, allowing Government customers to meet their data residency requirements.

Simplified Procurement : Inflectra is now recognized as a pre-qualified vendor, reducing onboarding friction through AWS procurement pathways. DevSecOps-Aligned : Inflectra's platforms integrate seamlessly into government DevSecOps toolchains while supporting traceability, audit-readiness, and CI/CD security guardrails.

"Achieving the AWS Government competency validates our long-standing focus on enabling government agencies to modernize while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance," said Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectr . "It ensures our global customers can move quickly, confidently, and securely-without compromising on performance or agility."

Modernizing Government IT

This milestone enables Inflectra to further support digital transformation across the public sector by combining security, agility, and compliance. SpiraPlan continues to be the tool of choice for agencies balancing complex IT needs with public accountability.

Inflectra's Broader AWS Competency Portfolio

Beyond its new AWS Government Competency, Inflectra is distinguished by three additional AWS Competencies in Life Sciences, DevOps and Education -a rare combination that showcases the platform's versatility and trustworthiness across high-stakes environments. The Life Sciences Competency affirms Spira's ability to support innovation in pharma, biotech, and medical devices, delivering end-to-end compliance with standards like FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and GxP-enhanced by AI-driven insights via AWS Bedrock. With the DevOps Competency , SpiraPlan proves it can power continuous delivery pipelines with traceability, automation, and the audit-readiness demanded by today's regulated industries. And the Education Competency underscores Inflectra's role in modernizing academic and nonprofit institutions, helping them collaborate securely and manage complex digital projects with ease. Together, these competencies make Inflectra a standout partner for organizations that need to move fast-without cutting corners on security or compliance.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectr is a trusted provider of agile software development, project management, and quality assurance solutions. Its flagship Spira and Rapise platforms support organizations worldwide, especially in highly regulated industries. Inflectra is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

