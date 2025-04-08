Nashville Musician Griffen Kranz To Auction Rare Vintage Guitar Collection On Stringtree

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first auction launches today,, with additional guitars released throughout April and May. Each item will run as a seven-day auction on, accompanied by detailed photography, history, and transparent bidding.

Highlights include an 1860s–1880s C.F. Martin 21⁄2-17 , a Civil War–era parlor guitar with Brazilian rosewood back and sides, and an exceptionally rare 1920s Gibson TG-0 -a custom ordered and one-of-a-kind six-string build from Gibson's early jazz-age years.

"These guitars have value beyond the materials or the brand," said Kranz. "The story is the value. That's why I love having them around-it's not just about how they look or sound. It's about the history they carry."

He continued, "Having that history passed down through a platform like StringTree is awesome. I would hate to see a guitar with such a rich history just end up on a rack at a show where its story gets ignored. What StringTree is doing really builds the instruments up-and I think that's important for the culture."

About StringTree

Launched in 2024, StringTree is a community-powered auction marketplace for vintage, boutique, and high-value musical instruments. Built by musicians and collectors, StringTree offers curated, story-rich listings in a transparent, seven-day auction format-eliminating haggling and celebrating the legacy of each instrument.

Follow @StringTree on Instagram for collection previews and auction updates.

Gulie Carrington[email protected]

StringTree – Own the Sound and the Story

SOURCE StringTree Inc