Nashville Musician Griffen Kranz To Auction Rare Vintage Guitar Collection On Stringtree
Highlights include an 1860s–1880s C.F. Martin 21⁄2-17 , a Civil War–era parlor guitar with Brazilian rosewood back and sides, and an exceptionally rare 1920s Gibson TG-0 -a custom ordered and one-of-a-kind six-string build from Gibson's early jazz-age years.
"These guitars have value beyond the materials or the brand," said Kranz. "The story is the value. That's why I love having them around-it's not just about how they look or sound. It's about the history they carry."
He continued, "Having that history passed down through a platform like StringTree is awesome. I would hate to see a guitar with such a rich history just end up on a rack at a show where its story gets ignored. What StringTree is doing really builds the instruments up-and I think that's important for the culture."
About StringTree
Launched in 2024, StringTree is a community-powered auction marketplace for vintage, boutique, and high-value musical instruments. Built by musicians and collectors, StringTree offers curated, story-rich listings in a transparent, seven-day auction format-eliminating haggling and celebrating the legacy of each instrument.
