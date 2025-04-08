Inmotion Hosting Enhances Shared Hosting With Improved Reliability And Security



Stronger Security & Reliability . Cyber threats and server downtime hurt website performance. Plans include an uptime guarantee and Monarx's malware detection to ensure an accessible and secure website.

Better Data Protection & Recovery . Losing website data can be devastating. Automated backups help safeguard vital data and restore it when needed (free on select plans).

Added Value at No Extra Cost . Many small businesses and bloggers operate on tight budgets. With more premium features like free website migration, InMotion Hosting ensures more value for less. Reliable Email Delivery . Site owners struggling with spam issues will enjoy the addition of MailChannels. This service ensures reliable email delivery, intelligent filtering, built-in reporting, and more.

Key enhancements to our Shared Hosting plans , now featuring:



99.99% Uptime Guarantee : Websites stay online with virtually no downtime.

Optimized Visitor Limits : Matching plans to expected site traffic for best performance.

Advanced Firewall Protection : Shields websites from cyber threats. Free Automated Backups : Included with select plans for easy data recovery.

"We understand that website owners need affordable hosting solutions that are reliable and secure," said Trey Faison, Director of Products at InMotion Hosting. "Our latest updates give businesses and bloggers the tools they need-from stronger security to dependable uptime and data protection-to launch and grow their websites with confidence."

With these enhancements, InMotion Hosting reaffirms its commitment to reliable, high-performance shared hosting for businesses and individuals. Customers can expect more exciting updates throughout the year, keeping InMotion Hosting a leader in speed, security, and scalability. Stay tuned for what's next!

