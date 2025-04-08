Mattress Mack To Deliver Keynote At 2Nd Annual Petra Cares Gala On April 10, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for his philanthropic efforts and unwavering commitment to improving lives, Mattress Mack will share his inspiring story, focusing on the power of giving back, resilience, and creating meaningful change in our communities. As the owner of Gallery Furniture, McIngvale has left an indelible mark on Houston, especially through his charitable initiatives and efforts to support those in need during times of crisis.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Mattress Mack join us as our keynote speaker," said Brian Meza , Executive Director of Petra Cares . "His remarkable commitment to our community aligns perfectly with Petra Cares' mission. His story of generosity, perseverance, and dedication to creating positive change will undoubtedly inspire all of us to continue striving to build brighter futures for at-risk youth."

The gala will also honor Honorable Judge Eric Andell and Chuck Kramer , Owner and CEO of Kramer Automotive , for their outstanding contributions to the community. The evening's program will feature a reception with a silent auction, followed by a seated dinner, live auction, and exciting raffle. Guests will also enjoy a lively round of the popular game Heads or Tails, adding an element of fun and friendly competition to the night.

Event Details:



Date: April 10, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM – Reception & Silent Auction | 7:00 PM – Dinner & Program

Location: The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024 Attire: Cocktail

Ticket Information:



Reserved Tables: Starting at $5,000 Individual Tickets: $500 and $1,200

For more information on Petra Cares and the 2nd Annual Petra Cares Gala, visit or contact Kimberly Elliott at: [email protected] or 281-224-3130. Ticket and sponsorship information can be found here.

About Petra Cares:

Petra Cares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young adults transitioning out of foster care and homeless, at-risk youth. Our mission is to eliminate barriers and offer exceptional training opportunities that empower our students to graduate, secure employment, and build stable futures for themselves and their families-creating a ripple effect of positive change for generations to come.

