Vogue College Introduces Accelerated B.A./M.A. In London To Compete With Higher Ed Programs In The US

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The fashion industry is evolving rapidly, and we want to ensure our students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience to stay ahead," said Ana García-Siñeriz, Global Director of Vogue College of Fashion. "This innovative program allows ambitious students to save time and money and fast-track their careers while benefiting from Vogue College's unparalleled industry connections and expertise."

The three-year Fashion Industry Fast Track was created in response to student demand for a more intensive, less expensive alternative to typical five- or six-year dual degree programs in the U.S., which can cost upwards of $200K. The first two years of the Fast Track program are dedicated to undergraduate curriculum that focuses on the fashion business, fashion media and luxury lifestyle sectors. Students collaborate on industry projects with luxury brand partners, learning how to navigate live briefs and develop comprehensive campaigns. The undergraduate curriculum includes an industry work placement with a leading fashion brand, designer or organization during which students work directly in the field, build their network, and develop practical real-world skills. The third and final year of the program is dedicated to an M.A., where students can choose from specializations such as International Luxury Business, Fashion Communication, Entrepreneurship, or Creative Direction.

In addition, building on the reputation of its campus-based M.A. programs in London and Madrid, Vogue College is launching its first fully online M.A. in International Luxury Business , allowing anyone anywhere in the world to earn an M.A. degree remotely from Vogue College.

Formerly known as Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design, Vogue College has a distinguished history of producing industry-ready graduates. To date, over 10,000 alumni have secured positions at top fashion and beauty houses, including Chanel, Loewe, Bulgari, Dior, Tom Ford, Inditex (Zara), Ralph Lauren, ELLE, i-D, Stella McCartney, and Dries van Noten. In addition, Vogue's Summer School, which sold out this year, is bringing 2,000 pre-college teens to New York City to experience the fashion business first-hand.

Vogue College is operated by BrandEd, the leading provider of industry-immersive education in partnership with iconic global brands such as Sotheby's, The New York Times, Manchester City Football Club, and WIRED.

About Vogue College of Fashion

With campuses in London, Madrid, New York and online, Vogue College of Fashion translates the fashion and cultural authority of Vogue into transformative educational experiences. Since 2004 the college has been preparing future fashion leaders using Vogue's 130 years of fashion industry expertise in media, business, and luxury to equip students with essential knowledge, exclusive networks, and practical skills needed for their careers.

About BrandEd

BrandEd is a global education company and the leading provider of industry-immersive learning in partnership with iconic brands. Our portfolio includes Sotheby's Institute of Art, The School of The New York Times, Manchester City Sports Business School, Vogue College of Fashion, and WIRED Education. BrandEd is backed by Cambridge Information Group (CIG), a family-owned investment firm focused on long-term and meaningful enterprises in education, technology, and information services.

