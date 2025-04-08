City Of Boulder Partners With CLI Services For Major LED Streetlight Upgrade

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This, primarily funded by the, marks a significant step towardwhile dramatically. The city estimates that after seven years, the switch to LED lighting will savein energy and maintenance expenses.

"We're proud to collaborate with the City of Boulder on this transformative project," said Chris Frank, General Manager at CLI Services. "By upgrading to LED lighting, we're not only improving safety and visibility but also contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective future for the community."

As part of the upgrade, smart lighting controllers will be installed, allowing the city to automatically detect outages-eliminating the previous system that relied on resident reports. The new LED fixtures are also designed to direct light more efficiently onto roads and sidewalks , minimizing unnecessary light dispersion and improving overall illumination.

The project is expected to take 15 to 18 months to complete, with funding contributions from the Transportation and Mobility department and other city divisions .

CLI Services specializes in LED conversions for municipalities, commercial properties, and large-scale infrastructure projects, helping cities transition to smarter, more efficient lighting solutions .

CLI Services is a leading provider of energy-efficient lighting solutions, specializing in LED conversions for municipalities, commercial properties, and large-scale infrastructure projects. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, CLI Services helps communities enhance safety, reduce energy consumption, and optimize lighting performance.

