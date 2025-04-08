Xpect Solutions Appoints Jeff Dohmann As Chief Financial Officer To Support Continued Growth And Strategic Investment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dohmann's appointment signals a continued investment by Xpect Solutions in building a high-performing executive team to meet accelerating customer demand, manage its growing portfolio of acquisitions, and ensure long-term financial strength as it scales operations.

"With the pace of our growth and the opportunities ahead, bringing in a CFO of Jeff's caliber is a critical step in Xpect's journey," said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, CEO of Xpect Solutions. "Jeff's track record leading finance in high-growth, private equity-backed government contracting firms-combined with his expertise in integration, forecasting, and operational discipline-makes him the ideal partner to help us grow responsibly, invest strategically, and deliver even more value to our federal law enforcement agency customers."

Most recently, Dohmann served as Interim CFO at RAFT and previously as CFO of Groundswell, where he successfully led the integration of three legacy firms, standardized financial operations, and improved gross margins through data-driven insights and operational improvements. Earlier in his career, Dohmann held senior finance roles at Sierra7 and Accenture Federal Services, gaining over a decade of experience leading FP&A, pricing, and M&A support functions. His leadership has directly contributed to margin expansion, improved forecasting, and efficient scaling in multiple federal platforms.

"I'm excited to join Xpect Solutions at such a pivotal point in its growth trajectory," said Jeff Dohmann. "The team has built a business with an exceptional reputation and an ambitious vision. I look forward to helping Xpect continue its upward momentum-ensuring we make smart investments, execute our M&A strategy effectively, and maintain financial rigor as we scale."

Dohmann holds an MBA from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Virginia Tech. In 2023, he was recognized with the GovCon CFO Star Award by DCA Live for excellence in financial leadership.

About Xpect Solutions

Xpect Solutions is a leading provider of Enterprise IT services focused on supporting federal government agencies. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including cybersecurity, cloud services, network infrastructure, and data center management. They emphasize secure and reliable technology tailored to meet the complex requirements of federal entities, ensuring mission-critical operations run smoothly. Xpect Solutions is known for its strong expertise in network engineering, helping agencies protect sensitive data and comply with federal standards through end-to-end services from risk assessment and security architecture to continuous monitoring and incident response.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at .

About NewSpring Holdings Federal Investment Strategy

NewSpring Holdings' expansion into the Federal sector reflects a strategic, multi-platform investment approach focused on scaling companies that deliver critical services and solutions to address the complex and evolving needs of the U.S. Government. Since 2023, NewSpring Holdings has established three distinct federal platforms: BCore , C Speed , and Xpect Solutions , each providing unique and differentiated technical solutions. To further enhance these efforts, NewSpring Holdings has formed a Federal Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance, address industry challenges, and develop mission-aligned solutions for its federal partners. These platforms build on the success of Avantus Federal, which was sold for $590 million in 2022.

SOURCE Xpect Solutions