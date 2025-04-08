3D Systems’ Solution Enables World’S First Facial Implant Manufacturing At Point-Of-Care



First 3D-printed PEEK facial implant manufactured at the point-of-care using 3D Systems' EXT 220 MED

Point-of-care collaboration between surgeons, engineers, and technology enables tailored solutions to address complex patient needs 3D Systems' solutions accelerating additive manufacturing use in maxillofacial reconstruction - total market anticipated to reach more than $4 billion by end of 2034



ROCK HILL, S.C., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced that in collaboration with the University Hospital Basel (Switzerland) the Company's unique point-of-care additive manufacturing solution has been used to design and produce the world's first Medical Device Regulation (MDR)-compliant 3D-printed PEEK facial implant. Prof. Florian Thieringer and Dr. Neha Sharma, together with their team of biomedical engineers, successfully designed and manufactured a custom device to address a patient's unique need using 3D Systems technology and product manufacturing expertise. They used this implant as part of a successful surgery completed at the hospital on March 18, 2025. Production of the first MDR-compliant facial implant was completed using VESTAKEEP® i4 3DF PEEK by Evonik on 3D Systems' EXT 220 MED . The cleanroom-based architecture of the printer and simplified post-processing workflows enable the efficient production of patient-specific medical devices directly at the hospital.

“Our goal is always to provide the best possible care for our patients,” said Prof. Thieringer.“Being directly involved in both the design and manufacturing of patient-specific implants - right here in our hospital - allows us to tailor treatments precisely to individual needs, respond faster, and improve surgical outcomes. The ability to produce implants on demand represents a new era in personalized care.”

For more than a decade, surgeons have used VSP® surgical planning solutions that combine best-in-class digital workflows with the industry's broadest additive manufacturing portfolio of printers and materials to deliver comprehensive patient-matched solutions. Bringing together surgeons, engineers, and technology in the clinical setting allows for the immediate development of patient-specific treatments, overcoming the limitations of standard medical devices. As a result, healthcare providers are improving outcomes1,2, increasing efficiency3, and lowering the cost of care4.

“The rapid adoption of the EXT 220 MED by leading healthcare institutions combined with our expanding applications pipeline, underscores the transformative power of 3D printing in clinical settings,” said Stefan Leonhardt, Ph.D., director, medical devices, 3D Systems.“We are proud to collaborate with the pioneering clinicians at University Hospital Basel and other leading hospitals worldwide to expand the applications that can be addressed with additive manufacturing. Since its launch in August 2023, our innovative solution has already been utilized in more than 80 successful cranial implant surgeries at partner hospitals, demonstrating its swift integration and real-world effectiveness in delivering personalized patient care. The successful use of the EXT 220 MED for maxillofacial implants showcases our commitment to ongoing innovation that delivers personalized healthcare solutions for new applications.”

It is anticipated that the use of 3D-printed facial implants will accelerate based on the availability of advanced technologies. According to Market Research Future5, the 3D-printed maxillofacial implant market size was estimated at more than $2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to more than double to over $4 billion by the end of 2034. Additive manufacturing is disrupting this sector by enabling a more cost-effective, efficient solution. As a pioneer in personalized healthcare solutions, 3D Systems has worked with surgeons for over a decade to plan more than 150,000 patient-specific cases and additively manufacture more than two million implants and instruments for 100+ CE-marked and FDA-cleared devices from its world-class, FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities in Littleton, Colorado, and Leuven, Belgium. For more information, please visit the Company's website .

More than 35 years ago, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at .

