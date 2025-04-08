Comscore Awarded Media Rating Council (MRC) Accreditation For Demographic “Households With” Metrics In National And Local TV Measurement, Reinforcing Leadership In Big Data TV Ratings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comscore is accredited by the MRC in all 210 local markets and national TV, based on big data device tuning measurement

RESTON, Va., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it has been awarded accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its household-level TV measurement. This accreditation covers Comscore's national and local TV Time-Based Grid reports; specifically only household, age and gender“households with” metrics.

The announcement builds on the MRC accreditation Comscore was awarded last year, that made Comscore the first industry provider leveraging big data to earn accreditation for both local and national TV Time Based Grid reports for Total Household Rating and Average Audience estimates.

Comscore remains the only measurement service to be accredited by the MRC in all 210 local markets based on big data device tuning measurement.

MRC accreditation of Comscore's households with age and gender demographics further signifies that our industry-leading methodologies and rigorous processes meet the marketplace's established standards designed to ensure transparency and accountability in measurement.

"This MRC accreditation reinforces Comscore's leadership in big-data measurement and sets us apart in today's evolving multi-currency TV landscape," said Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore. "By leveraging big data from the local level up, we're delivering a unified, scalable measurement system that provides advertisers and broadcasters with consistent, geographically precise insights that they can rely on to run their business.”

Comscore TV's accreditation was the culmination of a comprehensive and detailed process that included an independent audit conducted by the MRC's engaged CPA firm, with the oversight and eventual approval of the MRC's Board of Directors.

“We greatly appreciate the continued efforts and commitment by Comscore in the MRC accreditation process and congratulate Comscore on achieving accreditation of its household, age and gender 'households with' data,” said George Ivie CEO and Executive Director of the MRC.“This recognition signifies this National and Local data adheres to MRC Standards and we look forward to our continued work with Comscore to expand the scope of accredited metrics.”

The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid,

reliable and effective.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media:

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

...