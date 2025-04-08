Netcoins Canada Hires Prentis Beck-Sayers To Bolster Sales And Trading Team; Approval Of BIGG Omnibus Equity Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”)a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to announce the hiring of Prentis Beck-Sayers, who will be joining Netcoins as Director of Sales and Trading.



Prentis Beck-Sayers joined Netcoins as Director of Sales and Trading from Coinsquare, where he was a Director of their Wealth Management team

the Netcoins sales team will be attending the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas Netcoins will be attending and operating a booth at Consensus 2025 in Toronto, which is expected to be the largest Crypto conference of the year



“Throughout 2024, Netcoins has built a bespoke offering onboarding program for Corporate, Institutional and Wealth clients on its web and mobile platforms. This has allowed us to create a seamless solution to get clients up and running quickly. Our team can service clients through both traditional and Over-the-counter (OTC) Trading”, said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews.

“We will continue to grow our Sales and Trading team at Netcoins. It's an important part of our business and helps us stand out from the competition in the market. The recent addition of Prentis further solidified our ability to work with high-net-worth individuals and organizations. In addition to hiring Mr. Beck Sayers, Netcoins has also hired Anastasia Volkov, a Sales Support specialist. She has experience in the crypto industry, having worked with Kraken, and has a Product background, which will help us to expand our offering at scale,” said Mr. Matthews.

About Prentis Beck-Sayers

Prentis brings over five years of experience in the Canadian crypto industry, having worked at Coinsquare as a Wealth Director (part of WonderFi). Before joining Coinsquare, he worked at HiFX, where he was responsible for driving growth and strategic client management. Prentis is based in Toronto.

Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The Company is also pleased to report that an Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the“Omnibus Plan”) was approved, ratified and confirmed by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on February 10, 2025.

As part of the Company's migration to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) from the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 16, 2024, BIGG was required to replace or amend its existing 10% rolling stock option plan (the“Stock Option Plan”) to be in compliance with the policies of the TSXV. The Company replaced its existing 10% rolling Stock Option Plan with an omnibus security based compensation plan, in accordance with TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, that allows it to issue up to a maximum of 10% of the common shares of the Company in stock options, deferred share units, restricted share units, performance share units, share appreciation rights and stock purchase rights to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Details of the Omnibus Plan were provided in the Company's management information circular dated December 31, 2024 which are available on and the Company's website. The Omnibus Incentive Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

We continue to believe that equity-based compensation is an appropriate way for the Company to ensure that the interests of its Board, its management team and key employees are aligned with its shareholders and to attract and retain the best possible talent.

As of the date hereof, the Company has 19,567,176 stock options outstanding under the Stock Option Plan, which will continue to be governed by the Stock Option Plan. Future equity awards will be issued under the Omnibus Plan and will not exceed 10% (including the equity granted under the Stock Option Plan) of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

...

778.819.3890

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ), and TerraZero ).

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 60 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications, API, and through its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit / or contact ... .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, the expected adoption and growth of cryptocurrency and the Company's products and services, adding additional cryptocurrency assets/coins to Netcoins, evaluating, researching and predicting market trends, re-launching the web trading platform for Netcoins and the expected timeline, the development and completion of products and services, the launch of products and services, events, plans, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as“may”,“expect”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“believe” and“continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on . In addition, BIGG's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.