Hydreight Technologies Partners With Renowned Endocrinologist Dr. Franklin Joseph To Bring Globally Successful Weight Loss Brand To The U.S. Via Vsdhone Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership combines Dr. Frank's Proven GLP-1 Weight-Loss Method with Hydreight's Innovative Telehealth Platform, Targeting the U.S. Weight Loss Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a fast-growing digital health platform transforming mobile and telehealth services in the U.S., is thrilled to announce a partnership with diabetes, obesity, and weight-loss expert Dr. Franklin Joseph (“Dr. Frank”). Together, they will launch Dr. Frank's internationally acclaimed weight-loss methodology,“Dr. Frank's Method,” across the United States via Hydreight's innovative VSDHOne platform. This high-impact collaboration is poised to capture significant market share within the booming GLP-1 weight-loss and telehealth markets in North America.

Dr. Frank: A Globally Recognized Authority in Diabetes and Obesity Treatment

Dr. Franklin Joseph is a Consultant Physician in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Internal Medicine at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the UK. He served as Associate Medical Director and Clinical Director of a regional Tier 3/Tier 4 bariatric service, which he helped build to serve a population of over 500,000 people.

He has led award-winning integrated diabetes programs, chaired the West Cheshire Diabetes Network, and held a national leadership role with the Royal College of Physicians' Future Hospital Program. He is currently a Visiting Professor at the University of Chester Medical School.

Dr. Frank has served as a Principal Investigator in global clinical trials studying GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies-participating in programs such as SCALE, PIONEER, STEP , and REDEFINE . Through this work, he has collaborated with leading pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk , helping bring GLP-1 therapies from the clinical stage to frontline care through innovative service delivery models.

His brand, Dr. Frank's Method , is highly trusted across the UK and is now expanding internationally to Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Canada. The U.S. launch via Hydreight represents a pivotal milestone in the brand's international expansion.

“Dr. Frank's Method”: Proven, Scalable, and Patient-Centered

With over 500,000 global patients served , Dr. Frank's approach combines evidence-based pharmacotherapy with expert medical oversight and holistic lifestyle support. Core elements of the program include:



Branded GLP-1 medications (e.g., Mounjaro®, Wegovy®, Rybelsus®)



Access to Specialist Weight-Loss Nurses for clinical support

Tailored nutritional, exercise, and behavioral strategies



The result: strong clinical outcomes, exceptional patient retention, and consistent global demand.

Strategic Rollout via Hydreight's VSDHOne Platform

Under this partnership, Dr. Frank's trusted brand and clinical model will be seamlessly integrated into Hydreight's VSDHOne platform-a compliant, scalable, direct-to-consumer telehealth solution.

Key Partnership Terms:



Hydreight will waive platform fees



Dr. Frank has committed to a monthly U.S. marketing spend

The collaboration is structured on a 50/50 profit-sharing basis



Together, they will launch a fully integrated, nationwide direct-to-consumer (D2C) weight-loss solution, combining Dr. Frank's clinical brand equity with Hydreight's fully compliant, scalable platform and national nurse and doctor network.

Hydreight's CEO, Shane Madden, commented:“We're extremely proud to partner with Dr. Frank-a globally recognized leader who has literally shaped the GLP-1 weight-loss revolution. By bringing his proven methodology and internationally successful brand to our advanced telehealth platform, VSDHOne, we're creating a powerful solution perfectly positioned for rapid adoption in the expansive and underserved U.S. weight-loss market.”

Dr. Franklin Joseph added:“The collaboration with Hydreight and their VSDHOne platform is a natural extension of my life's work in advancing patient-centered, effective obesity treatments. This partnership combines my globally proven weight-loss methodology with Hydreight's robust capability for nationwide, compliant, scalable telehealth delivery. Together, we're bringing a new standard of personalized obesity management and medical excellence to millions of patients across North America.”

Unlocking the U.S. Weight-Loss Market

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), more than 2 in 5 adults (42.4%) in the United States have obesity. GLP-1 medications have emerged as a pivotal treatment, driving record demand.

The global weight-loss market is projected to exceed $400 billion by 2030 (Facts & Factors), while Medicaid data indicates that GLP-1 prescriptions increased by over 400%, with gross spending rising by more than 500% during this period.

Through this partnership, Hydreight is poised to become a key player in delivering medically backed GLP-1 solutions at scale-powered by VSDHOne .

“Dr. Frank's track record in the GLP-1 space is widely recognized,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight.“By combining his clinical excellence and brand trust with our compliant platform and national reach, we're bringing a proven weight-loss solution to millions of Americans who need it.”

“Hydreight is the perfect U.S. partner for our next chapter,” added Dr. Franklin Joseph.“Together, we're removing barriers to care, scaling personalized weight-loss treatment, and empowering patients to transform their lives.”

Strengthening Hydreight's Market Leadership

This partnership is a major milestone in Hydreight's strategy to lead the direct-to-consumer, telehealth-enabled healthcare evolution . With over 400 VSDHOne licenses sold and a national network of providers, Hydreight continues to expand in high-growth sectors like:



GLP-1 Weight Loss



Anti-Aging & Longevity (TRT, NAD+, peptides)



Hair Loss & Sexual Wellness

At-Home Diagnostic Testing

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Hydreight Technologies Recognized by the Financial Times Ranking 13th as One of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2025

Contact

Email: ... ; Telephone: 1 (702) 970-8112

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 3000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, path to profitability, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“projecting”,“expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's growth, Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. All numbers, information and data about "Dr. Franklin Joseph", and his company and achievements have been provided by Dr. Franklin Joseph and his team and Hydreight doesn't accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of those.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.