Von der Leyen Urges for Solution to Trade Conflicts with China
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern about growing tensions over US tariffs in a phone conversation with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Tuesday.
The European Commission reported that von der Leyen “called for a negotiated resolution to the current situation, emphasizing the need to avoid further escalation.”
The EU leader highlighted the shared “responsibility” of China and Europe in maintaining a “strong reformed trading system, free, fair and founded on a level playing field.” She stressed the importance of both regions supporting an equitable and well-structured international trade system.
In her conversation with the Chinese Prime Minister, von der Leyen also underscored the “vital importance of stability and predictability for the global economy.”
She further pointed out China’s “critical role” in preventing trade diversions due to tariffs, noting the significance of a stable global trade environment.
Both von der Leyen and Li Qiang discussed creating a mechanism to track potential trade diversions and respond appropriately to any developments.
Additionally, the EU President emphasized the urgency of structural measures to balance the trade relationship between China and the European Union, advocating for improved access for European businesses, goods, and services in China.
Lastly, the European Commission President reiterated the necessity of achieving a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, stressing that the terms of peace should be determined by Ukraine itself.
