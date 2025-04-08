ISI-Backed Terror Module Behind Grenade Attack At BJP Leader's House: Punjab Police

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 8 (IANS) Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the hand-grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar that was masterminded by Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module with arrest of two accused in less than 12 hours, said Special Director General of Police (Special DGP-Law and Order) Arpit Shukla here.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab. The plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti," he said, while not ruling out the possible links of the accused with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) mastermind Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, and gangster Happy Passia.

Special DGP Shukla, accompanied by IGP (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, said police teams have also recovered an e-rickshaw used by the accused in executing the crime.

As per the information, an explosion occurred at the residence of senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia located in Central Town in Jalandhar on the night of Monday.

Police teams from Jalandhar Commissionerate rushed to the spot, and the forensic team collected samples and relevant evidence from the scene.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (Jalandhar) Dhanpreet Kaur said the case is being investigated in coordination with Central intelligence agencies to trace the entire terror network and ensure strict action against all conspirators.

She said that a first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 109, 324 (3) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at the police station in Division Number 3 in Jalandhar.

Earlier, state Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat, who visited BJP leader Kalia's residence, accused gangster Bishnoi and his Pakistani handlers of the recent violent incidents in the state.

He criticised the BJP-led Union government for allegedly providing VIP security to Bishnoi in Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.

"It is an open secret that Lawrence Bishnoi has links with Pakistan. The earlier attack on a YouTuber's house at the behest of Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti has already exposed these international connections," the minister added.

He accused the Centre of shielding Bishnoi in jail with top-level security.

"Providing full security cover to a gangster like Bishnoi in jail raises questions over the Union government's intentions," he said.

He said anti-social elements backed by Pakistan were trying to disturb Punjab's peace as they could not digest the rapid development of the state under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, particularly the government's aggressive campaign against drugs, namely 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'.