President Murmu Visits Portuguese Parliament, Discusses Ways To Fortify Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - IANS) Lisbon, April 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met the President of Assembleia Da Republica, or the Portuguese Parliament, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco in Lisbon during her ongoing State Visit to the country.

The two leaders discussed various bilateral and international issues. They were in accord that regular exchanges between the Parliaments of India and Portugal would boost the people-to-people ties between the two countries.

President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and warmly received by Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco as she arrived at the 'Assembleia Da Republica'.

"President Droupadi Murmu held productive talks with President of 'Assembleia Da Republica' Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco. Both sides discussed ways to fortify India-Portugal relations. President Murmu also interacted with Members of the Parliament besides meeting with members of the India-Portugal Parliamentary Friendship Group," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

On Monday evening, President Murmu received the 'City Key of Honour' of Lisbon City from the Mayor of Lisbon at a function held at the City Hall of Lisbon, Portugal.

Speaking on the occasion, the President thanked the Mayor and the people of Lisbon for the gesture. She said that Lisbon is known for its open-mindedness, the warmth of its people and its culture, along with tolerance and respect for diversity.

She was happy to note that Lisbon is a global city that is at the forefront of technological change, innovation, digital public infrastructure and digital transition. She said that in these areas India and Portugal could further cooperate.

President Murmu also attended a banquet on Monday evening hosted in her honour by the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at Palacio da Ajuda.

In her banquet remarks, President Murmu said that the cultural ties between our peoples span centuries, and these ties have left an indelible mark on our collective imagination. These include our shared past which is reflected in architecture, historical sites and languages, as well as our cuisines.

"This year holds special significance as we celebrate 50 years of India-Portugal bilateral relations. With our natural synergy and potential for cooperation in diverse fields, our historic ties are firmly on their way to becoming a dynamic and visionary partnership," she added

President Murmu expressed happiness noting the steady and progressive growth in India-Portugal cooperation in various fields, including science and technology, defence, IT, start-ups, research, educational and cultural cooperation.

"As a knowledge-based economy, India is harnessing its strengths in areas such as science and technology, information and communication technology, digital public infrastructure, start-ups and innovation to create an inclusive and sustainable development model that benefits all. India considers Portugal as its partner in these efforts," she said.

Appreciating Portugal's role in promoting India's relations with the European Union, President Murmu highlighted that it was during Portugal's Presidency of the European Union that the first India-EU Summit was held in 2000, and in May 2021, once again under the Portuguese Presidency, the historic 'India-EU Plus 27 Leadership Summit' took place in Portugal.

President Murmu expressed confidence that India-Portugal bilateral relations will become even closer and broader in the times to come, and it will be beneficial not only for the people but for the entire world