403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Environmental Fears Raised by Rocket Crash Off Coast of Norway
(MENAFN) A new rocket accident off the coast of Norway has sparked significant environmental worries, especially about the potential damage to the delicate Arctic marine ecosystem.
On March 30, the German company Isar Aerospace's rocket, named Spectrum, crashed shortly after launching from the northern Andoya Spaceport in Norway.
The rocket, the first of its kind to be launched from continental Europe (excluding Russia), was airborne for just 30 seconds before it exploded.
The explosion led to debris and fuel falling into the ocean, raising alarms about potential pollution and harm to Arctic wildlife and their habitats.
The crash has drawn criticism from local fishermen and the Norwegian Fishermen's Association, prompting politicians to demand a comprehensive environmental impact study.
Environmental groups like WWF-Norway are also expressing concerns about the wider consequences of launching rockets near critical marine ecosystems, urging stronger regulation of aerospace activities in these vulnerable coastal areas.
Fredrik Myhre, a marine biologist at WWF-Norway, stated, "Rocket crashes and fuel spillages can potentially be a risk to both endangered wildlife and vulnerable habitats in Arctic waters," emphasizing the serious environmental threat posed by such incidents.
On March 30, the German company Isar Aerospace's rocket, named Spectrum, crashed shortly after launching from the northern Andoya Spaceport in Norway.
The rocket, the first of its kind to be launched from continental Europe (excluding Russia), was airborne for just 30 seconds before it exploded.
The explosion led to debris and fuel falling into the ocean, raising alarms about potential pollution and harm to Arctic wildlife and their habitats.
The crash has drawn criticism from local fishermen and the Norwegian Fishermen's Association, prompting politicians to demand a comprehensive environmental impact study.
Environmental groups like WWF-Norway are also expressing concerns about the wider consequences of launching rockets near critical marine ecosystems, urging stronger regulation of aerospace activities in these vulnerable coastal areas.
Fredrik Myhre, a marine biologist at WWF-Norway, stated, "Rocket crashes and fuel spillages can potentially be a risk to both endangered wildlife and vulnerable habitats in Arctic waters," emphasizing the serious environmental threat posed by such incidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment