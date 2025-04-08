403
Cinema is coming home: Sony announces new BRAVIA Theatre home audio products for amplified home cinema experience
(MENAFN- Atteline) (Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 April 2025): Sony today unveiled the 2025 line-up of BRAVIA Theatre home audio products, meticulously crafted to bring the best out of the cinematic experience with immersive surround sound engineered to perfectly suit the home cinema setup. The new BRAVIA Theatre line-up addresses the differences between cinema and home viewing environments. Cinemas utilise numerous speakers positioned on the ceiling and walls to create an immersive localised sound field. With BRAVIA Theatre, you can experience a comparable cinematic audio experience in your own home. The new range includes the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 (3.1.2ch soundbar with a wireless subwoofer) and the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 (5.1ch home theatre system), which deliver a standalone immersive cinematic audio experience. In addition, the BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8 (rear speakers) and the BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7 (subwoofer) provide a wide range of sub speaker options when they connect to a compatible soundbar[i] such as BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9 to even more accurately channel the cinematic experience at home. These four new BRAVIA Theatre products deliver the intent of film sound designers, bringing the authenticity of the cinema-like sound to the comfort of the living room. On top of that, Sony is introducing new BRAVIA TVs as well as a new BRAVIA home cinema projector, further solidifying its commitment to expanding the BRAVIA range covering a whole spectrum of home entertainment devices.
Sony’s wide variety of products such as digital cinema cameras, professional monitors have been widely utilised by film production professionals, allowing the company to deeply understand the cinema industry and the intention of filmmakers and content creators. The new line-up of BRAVIA TVs, soundbars and home cinema projectors connects creators and viewers, allowing the ultimate cinematic experience to shine in the comfort of the home as the filmmaker intended.
BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6
BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 is a 3.1.2ch soundbar offering immersive surround sound and clear dialogue. Also, it packs a wireless subwoofer to deliver a well-balanced bass sound. Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X® realises powerful, cinematic surround sound. Additionally, Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround lend a more realistic, multi-dimensional sound to other formats, too. With Sony's unique upmixer technology, you can experience three-dimensional surround sound not only with surround sound format content, but also with stereo content. For clear dialogue and a precise sound image, a dedicated centre speaker ensures crystal-clear voice reproduction in every scene. If you pair the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 with a compatible BRAVIA TV[ii], Sony’s Voice Zoom 3™ powered by AI machine learning recognises human voices and amplifies or reduces their volume so even faint dialogue sounds loud and clear.
BRAVIA Theatre System 6
BRAVIA Theatre System 6 is an all-in-one 5.1ch 1000W powerful sound system with a subwoofer, delivering a deeper, richer, and well-balanced sound. The 5.1ch speaker setup brings depth, clarity, and weight to audio, while the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support realises immersive multi-dimensional soundscapes. It is powered by Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround that brings films to life as the creators intended, lending a more realistic, multi-dimensional sound to other formats, too. Similarly to BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6, this home cinema system boasts Voice Zoom 3™[iii], using AI-driven algorithms to ensure even speech sounds are loud and clear. For more exciting immersion, Multi Stereo allows to replicate stereo sound from left/right to centre/rears for a multi-directional sound boost.
BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7
BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7 are optional speakers that can elevate your current home cinema setup. You can enrich your cinematic sound by wirelessly connecting BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8 to a compatible soundbar[iv] to create an enhanced 360 spatial sound experience that is optimised for a specific home setting using Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping-technology. BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7 will add that extra low-end to make you feel – not just hear – the frenetic action on the screen. BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7's slim and compact design allows for two-way installation optionsiv. The optional speakers boast a high-quality design that will complement a variety of living spaces visually.
Seamless integration with BRAVIA TVs
By combining a BRAVIA TV with a BRAVIA Theatre home audio product, you can enjoy a seamless experience to focus on what matters the most – amazing films and shows. For maximum ease of use, you can control BRAVIA and BRAVIA Theatre from your smartphone. With the BRAVIA Connect app, you can adjust volume and settings and even check your set up without using the remote or on-screen menu. You can also control both BRAVIA and BRAVIA Theatre on one screen without switching the remotes. Alternatively, it is possible to control features such as sound field and volume using just the TV remote. With an integrated UI, soundbar sound settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA Quick Settings menu.
BRAVIA Theatre home audio products and environment
Reducing virgin plastic usage:
Sony has set forth an environmental plan called Road to Zero, which aims to achieve zero environmental impact through its business activities and product life cycles by 2050. To contribute this vision, BRAVIA Theatre home audio products are reducing the amount of plastic packaging[v]. The fabric[vi] used in the BRAVIA Theatre home audio products is recycled from PET[vii] bottles. The material was carefully selected for optimum sound quality, design, texture, and colour.
BRAVIA Theatre home audio products and accessibility
To help visually impaired set up BRAVIA Theatre home audio products, a raised square frame on the package indicates a QR code[viii] for the BRAVIA Connect app[ix], which offers screen reader support. Tactile dots on the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 and BRAVIA Theatre System 6 units indicate the eARC HDMI terminal for connecting to a TV.
Newly announced BRAVIA Theatre home audio products – key specs
＜Soundbar/ Home Theatre system>
BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6
BRAVIA Theatre System 6
Type
Soundbar, Subwoofer
Home theatre system
Speaker structure
3.1.2ch
Speakers: A bar speaker （LR/Centre/Up-firing) and a subwoofer,
5.1ch
Speakers: A bar speaker (LR/Centre/Tweeters), rear speakers (with tweeters) and a subwoofer,
Power output (total)
350W
1000W
Key features
Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, Up-firing Speaker, Vertical Surround Engine/ S-Force PRO Front Surround, Sony’s unique Upmixer, Voice Zoom 3™iii
Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, Vertical Surround Engine) / S-Force PRO Front Surround, Sony’s unique Upmixer, Multi Stereo, Voice Zoom 3™iii
Application
BRAVIA Connect
BRAVIA Connect
BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8
BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7
Type
Rear speakers
Subwoofer
Speaker structure
2ch (L+R)
1ch
Power output (total)
100W
100W
Key features
360 Spatial Sound Mapping[x], both a Woofer and a Tweeter, wireless connectivity
Separated notch edge, 2-way placement, wireless connectivity
Notes to editors
* BRAVIA website:
* BRAVIA announcement video:
* BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 video:
* BRAVIA Theatre System 6 video:
###
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the vision to “continue to deliver Kando and Anshin(*) to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges,” Sony Corporation supports the Sony Group with technology to create the entertainment of the future together with creators. For more information, visit:
* Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Srishti Soni Ria TharakanAtteline DMCC Sony Middle East and Africa FZEEmail: ... Email: ...
