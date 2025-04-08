Fairway Launches Hybrid Eclosings For Reverse Mortgages

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. leads the digital shift in mortgage industry

MADISON, Wis., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is spearheading the digital revolution in the reverse mortgage industry, becoming the first lender to introduce hybrid eClosings for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM, reverse) borrowers. Leveraging its extensive experience in forward mortgage eClosings, Fairway now enables HECM borrowers to e-sign most loan documents before closing, making the process more efficient, convenient and borrower-friendly.

Modernizing the Reverse Mortgage Experience

Close Smarter – With hybrid eClosings, HECM borrowers can securely review and e-sign most documents from home-starting at midnight on closing day-allowing them to absorb the details at their own pace. This streamlined process reduces time spent at the closing table while enhancing clarity and confidence in what they're signing.

Compliant & Secure – Fairway ensures full compliance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements, maintaining wet signatures where necessary.

Flexible Borrower Experience – Borrowers can choose between a hybrid eClosing or a traditional all-paper closing, ensuring a personalized experience that meets their comfort level.

"Fairway has led the way in digital mortgage closings, completing over 200,000 eClosings for our forward mortgages since 2017," said Peter Sciandra, EVP, Reverse Lending Operations & Secondary at Fairway. "Now, we're bringing that same innovation and efficiency to reverse mortgages, streamlining the process and aligning it more closely with forward lending."

The Next Evolution of Reverse Mortgages Fairway's hybrid eClose rollout is part of a broader strategy to modernize reverse mortgages and reduce borrower friction throughout the process.

"We're breaking the myth that reverse mortgage borrowers aren't tech-savvy," said Tom Evans, EVP, Marketing and Technology, Reverse Lending at Fairway. "Older homeowners are embracing technology, and we're committed to providing them with the same digital advancements available to forward mortgage borrowers."

Loan officers and producing branch managers are seeing firsthand how hybrid eClosings are improving the borrower experience for older-adult clients. "At Fairway, making life easier for our clients is at the heart of everything we do," said Christine Jensen, Branch Manager / SVP Reverse Lending - Central Region North at Fairway. "With hybrid eClosings for reverse mortgages, we've reduced manual signatures by over half, simplifying the process and reducing the strain on our 62+ clients. It's a total game-changer."

Raising the Bar for the Industry

Fairway's hybrid eClosings are set to reshape the future of reverse mortgages, driving digital progress across the industry that benefit both borrowers and lenders.

"Our goal isn't just to advance Fairway-it's to elevate the industry," said Sciandra. "By working with our investors, title partners and technology partners, we're creating a mortgage landscape where reverse mortgage borrowers have access to the same forward-thinking digital solutions as traditional borrowers."

Expanding Possibilities

Fairway continues to expand its product lineup while integrating eClosings into nearly all loan types it offers-including HELOCs, second liens and bridge loans. By combining its "best product fit" philosophy with digital innovation, Fairway is not just keeping up with industry trends-it's actively listening to clients and delivering solutions that meet their evolving needs.

"At Fairway, nearly 9 out of 10 of our closings now include a digital component," said Teri Pansing, SVP of Corporate Closing at Fairway. "Our commitment has always been to deliver a best-in-class closing experience, and we continue to lead the way in integrating and continuously improving digital closings."

"Fairway is dedicated to blending innovation with trusted service in the reverse mortgage space," added Dan Ventura, President of Reverse Lending at Fairway. "As we push the boundaries of digital mortgage solutions, we're ensuring seniors enjoy the same advancements reshaping the broader mortgage industry-without sacrificing the personal touch they deserve."

Fairway invites industry partners, lenders and investors to explore the advantages of hybrid eClosings and join the shift toward a more modern, consumer-friendly reverse mortgage experience.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

