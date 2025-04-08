Toad Thumper Brand Sees Record Growth

T

The Toad Thumper teams vision of building an aspirational brand comes to life

DIERKS, AR, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Toad Thumper Lure Co, one of the fastest-growing and most aspirational brands in the outdoor world and a trailblazer in the fishing business, today announced it achieved unprecedented milestones in 2024, setting record growth and strategic expansion. The company saw a 200% increase in total sales, underscoring the company's rapid and sustained growth. They also announced expansion plans that now put them in over 40 states.

Some of the headlines from 2024 included launching more new products than any year ever and picking up over 2,000 new stores including placement at Scheels, Walmart, Tackle Warehouse, and Trader Bills to name a few.

“Our Dierks Arkansas warehouse is completely full and expansion plans are in the works. The popularity we have achieved and growth we have experienced since the start of 2024 is just the tip of the iceberg," said Chief Operating Officer Jaron Tipton. "With plans for several new products to debut this year, there is no end in sight to our growth and where our vision and hard work can take us."

Some of the newest products developed by the company include the Juggernaut Jig and the Tremor Shake worms. Toad Thumper was one of the featured brands at the BassMaster Expo this year in Fort Worth.

For more information, visit

ABOUT TOAD THUMPER LURE CO

Founded in 2022, Toad Thumper Lure Company is one of the fastest growing outdoor brands in the world. Founders include Whiskey Myers front-man & chart-topping artist Cody Cannon and former Fortune 1 business executive Cody Tedford. Cannon is also the companies Chief Product Developer and tests every single product before production ensuring each one is a masterpiece of form and function. At Toad Thumper, the primary goal is to focus on every little detail of the product to ensure they have the very best products on the market. Toad Thumper also gives back donating hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 2 years in donations, money, products, scholarships and educational grants to local schools, communities and kids.

Toad Thumper was featured this past year on numerous publications and media including Hook & Barrell Magazine, Whiskey Riff, Life & Land Magazine, Luke Dunkin's Podcast, the Bilge Podcast, Mossy Oak Fish Wars, The Juice Podcast, Sportsman's Channel and much more.

The company's sales office and warehouse is in Dierks Arkansas. All their products are designed by Cannon himself in Texas and mostly made in Mississippi.

John Davis

Toad Thumper Lure Co.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.