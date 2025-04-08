403
Musk makes "direct appeals" to Trump to end tariffs
(MENAFN) Tech billionaire Elon Musk personally urged U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend to reverse newly imposed tariffs, as indicated by reports.
Trump has implemented a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, with even steeper "reciprocal" tariffs targeting key trading partners such as China and the European Union.
Musk’s appeals, confirmed by two sources, have so far failed to yield results. On Monday, Trump escalated the pressure by threatening an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods, following last week’s announcement of a 34% "reciprocal" tariff.
In response, Musk shared a video on X featuring economist Milton Friedman, who praised international trade and illustrated how the components of a simple pencil are sourced globally.
This dispute marks the "highest-profile disagreement" between Musk and Trump. On Saturday, Musk publicly criticized White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a central figure behind the tariff policy. "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing," he posted on X.
In a recent interview with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the owner of X shared aspirations for a "zero-tariff" framework between the United States and Europe, which would "effectively create a free trade zone."
As CEO of Tesla, Musk has consistently opposed tariffs, citing their negative impact on the company’s operations in both the U.S. and China. His opposition began during Trump’s first term, when Tesla filed a lawsuit challenging tariffs on Chinese imports.
Meanwhile, Musk is expected to exit his role in the Trump administration, where he has led cost-cutting initiatives for the Department of Government Efficiency since January.
