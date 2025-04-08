HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT ASSOCIATES, INC. IN KENTUCKY

CHICAGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Employee Benefit Associates, Inc. (EBA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EBA is an independent insurance agency located in Lexington, Kentucky. EBA provides clients in the region with employee benefit planning with additional services, including individual life and health coverages.

"We're excited EBA is joining Hub, which is another milestone for our region's strategic growth," said Cooper Jones, President of Hub Mid-South. "EBA will help strengthen our ability to provide sophisticated counsel to our clients navigating today's evolving employee benefits landscape."

Benefit Consultants Greg Humkey and Christina Heckathorn, and the EBA team will join Hub Mid-South.

EBA will be referred to as EBA, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

