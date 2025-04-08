Proofpilot Chief Strategy Officer Joseph Kim Joins Leadership Council Of The Society For Clinical Research Sites

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot , the leading end-to-end Clinical Experience Platform (CXP), is proud to announce that its Chief Strategy Officer, Joseph Kim, has been appointed to the Leadership Council for the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). In this role, Kim will collaborate with industry leaders to advance initiatives that empower and support clinical research sites.

The SCRS Leadership Council brings together executives from clinical research sites, pharmaceutical sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs) and industry service providers to provide strategic guidance, policy decisions, and oversight for SCRS. As a recognized thought leader in the clinical research industry, Kim will contribute valuable perspectives from his decades of experience in digital health and clinical innovation.

"I'm honored to join the SCRS Leadership Council and contribute to the vital work of strengthening and supporting research sites," said Joseph Kim. "I look forward to working alongside fellow council members to advocate for the needs of sites and, ultimately, impact clinical research outcomes."

ProofPilot is committed to making clinical trials easier for research sites with its clinical experience platform, which reduces trial complexity and alleviates site burden with centralized tasks, technologies, and instructional content. By aligning with SCRS's advocacy and initiatives, ProofPilot continues to reinforce its mission of making clinical trials more accessible, efficient, and successful.

