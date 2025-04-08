XY Retail Launches Global Customer Success Team To Drive Long-Term Retail Impact

Led by SVP Andrea Basso, CST will deliver high-touch service, strategic guidance, and proactive engagement

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Retail, a global leader in next-generation unified commerce solutions, has announced the launch of its dedicated Customer Success Team (CST) - a strategic initiative to deepen client partnerships and deliver long-term business impact across its retail customer base.

Led by Senior Vice President Andrea Basso, the CST will operate globally, ensuring seamless support, expert guidance and scalable service across XY's core solutions: Point-of-Sale (POS), eCommerce, Order Management System (OMS), clienteling, and retail intelligence.

"Our CST goes beyond support-it's about unlocking the full value of the XY platform," said Basso. "From onboarding to optimization, we partner closely with clients to drive measurable success."

The CST will act as an embedded partner for XY's enterprise retail clients, focusing on:



Tailored, scalable support for rapid response and issue resolution

Streamlined project delivery and deployment Proactive, insight-driven engagement for continuous growth

"This is a shift in how we serve our clients," said Fabio Pulidori, Chief Operating Officer, XY Retail. "With Andrea's leadership, we're raising the bar for what premium service means in the retail tech industry."

Susan Jeffers , CEO, XY Retail, said: "We don't just deliver software-we help brands grow. The CST is our commitment to service excellence, strategic alignment and shared success."

This initiative reflects XY Retail's mission to be the most trusted technology partner for modern retailers, helping brands scale globally, operate efficiently and create meaningful customer experiences.



Learn more at the XY CST page

Download the Customer Success Growth brief here

SOURCE XY Retail

