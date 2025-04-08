Mobile Health Integrates New Digital EAP Into Their Digital Health, Wellbeing, And Benefits Navigation Platform At No-Additional-Cost

A Game-Changing Solution to Tackle Rising Health Costs, Mental Health Challenges, and Low EAP Utilization

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health , a leading Digital Health, Wellbeing, and Rewards platform, today announced that its new Digital EAP Solution will be included free of charge as part of its broader suite of Digital Care, Wellbeing, and Benefits Personalization services. This expanded offering is designed to overcome the chronic underuse of traditional EAPs-even in the face of escalating mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders.

"With mental health challenges at all-time highs, there has never been a more critical time to ensure employees have effective, accessible support," said Al Wright, Chief Product Officer at Mobile Health. "Our Digital EAP is built to eliminate the hurdles of traditional EAPs-long wait times, limited access, and stigma-so organizations can provide real, round-the-clock help that people will actually use. By including it at no extra cost, we're making it easier than ever for employers to adopt this game-changing solution."

Low Utilization of Traditional EAPs



CDC Data : Many workers avoided legacy EAPs during COVID due to limited awareness, wait times, and confidentiality concerns.

Insufficient Support : Individuals with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) need 15–20 therapy sessions to improve, yet most EAPs offer only 3–6 on average. Provider Quality Gaps : Traditional EAPs often have limited, under-vetted provider networks with little oversight on the consistency and effectiveness of care.

Mobile Health's Digital EAP: A 24/7, Stigma-Free Approach

Now a fully integrated (and free) part of Mobile Health's broader platform, the Digital EAP offers:



Anytime, Anywhere Access : 24/7 confidential support, free from wait times, accessible via web or mobile.

Evidence-Based Interventions : Backed by clinically proven strategies, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).

Stigma-Free Utilization : Private, convenient sessions help employees feel safe seeking care without workplace barriers. 5–10X Higher Engagement : Real-time prompts and cross-platform awareness drive significantly higher usage compared to traditional EAPs.

Holistic Support for Every Need

Mobile Health's Digital EAP spans a range of critical areas, reinforcing a healthier, more resilient workforce culture:

: Addresses stress, anxiety, depression, social anxiety, insomnia, emotional health, and resiliency.: Guides employees on budgeting, debt management, credit improvements, and long-term financial planning.: Tackles burnout prevention, work-life balance, and professional development.: Provides resources for nutrition, weight management, substance use, tobacco cessation, physical activity, and sleep optimization.: Supports caregivers, elder care, childcare, family well-being, and healthy relationships.

These services are delivered via personalized care pathways , with timely prompts and reminders that keep employees engaged, mindful of their goals, and continually improving their well-being.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a premier provider of digital solutions dedicated to improving employee wellbeing, reducing healthcare costs, and simplifying benefits navigation. With a robust platform that combines personalized communication, clinically validated programs, and on-demand access-all now including a Digital EAP at no additional cost - Mobile Health delivers comprehensive support for employees and measurable ROI for employers.

For more information or to schedule a demo of Mobile Health's integrated Digital EAP Solution, visit .

SOURCE Mobile Health, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED