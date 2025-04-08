Conceiveabilities Welcomes Michigan Surrogates As Surrogacy Becomes Legal In The State!

CHICAGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Michigan women can legally pursue their dream of becoming surrogates, and ConceiveAbilities is honored to support them on this life-changing journey.

In 2024, Michigan passed the Family Protection Act (MFPA) , legalizing compensated surrogacy. Taking effect on April 2, 2025, this landmark law decriminalizes surrogacy, offering new hope for families and empowering women to help build them.

Interested in becoming a surrogate or intended parent in Michigan? Listen to the full podcast episode "Surrogacy Is Now Legal in Michigan: What the New Law Means for Intended Parents and Surrogates with Legal Expert Alexis Cirel" to learn what Michigan's new surrogacy law means to you.

ConceiveAbilities is now accepting applications from Michigan women who want to become surrogates. With our All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package, you'll receive top pay, expert guidance and comprehensive support throughout the process. It's your time to make a profound impact and help families in Michigan.

We proudly matched a Michigan surrogate with a Michigan family on day one-a powerful milestone marking a bright future.

"Michigan has made tremendous strides in ensuring that families can grow through surrogacy with confidence," says Cathy Kenworthy, CEO of ConceiveAbilities. "This new law opens the door for many hopeful people to grow their family by working with a surrogate and we are excited to offer our expertise and support to Michigan families."

The new law is one of the most comprehensive in the nation. Alexis Cirel , a Michigan-licensed lawyer specializing in fertility law, joined the All Things Conceivable : A Surrogacy Podcast to discuss the key details of this groundbreaking legislation and its impact on both intended parents and surrogates. "This law is monumental. It not only creates a clear pathway to parenthood for intended parents but also ensures that women in Michigan have the legal right to choose to become a surrogate. It's granting them autonomy and protection at the same time."

With surrogacy newly legal in Michigan, ConceiveAbilities is leading the way-bringing nearly 30 years of experience to expertly guide both Michigan women who are interested in being surrogates and intended parents through the process.

"For so long, hopeful parents in Michigan faced overwhelming obstacles in their journey to build a family and women who felt called to be surrogates had no legal path to do so. With this new law, that changes," says Gina-Marie Madow , ConceiveAbilities' Director of Legal Services. "Our team of legal experts and surrogacy professionals is ready to support them every step of the way. We've helped thousands of women experience the profound joy of surrogacy and we are honored to now stand alongside Michigan women as they make dreams of parenthood a reality."

Michelle DeMonte , Vice President of Surrogate Engagement at ConceiveAbilities, shares, "We've been overwhelmed by the response from women eager to embark on this life-changing journey. On the very day surrogacy became legal, we proudly matched a Michigan surrogate with a Michigan family-an unforgettable milestone that marks the start of a powerful new chapter for the state."

ConceiveAbilities is now accepting applications from Michigan women interested in becoming surrogates. Through their innovative All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package , ConceiveAbilities offers comprehensive support throughout the entire surrogacy process. By partnering with the most experienced surrogacy agency, women will receive top compensation, expert legal and insurance guidance, and a team of dedicated surrogacy professionals to ensure they are fully protected through every milestone of their surrogacy journey.

Michigan women can apply to become a surrogate at ConceiveAbilities .

ConceiveAbilities is a leading surrogacy and egg donation agency with nearly 30 years of experience helping families grow. Through its innovative All-In offering, ConceiveAbilities provides exceptional support to both intended parents and surrogates, setting the standard for excellence in surrogacy and empowering families every step of the way.

