DUNN-EDWARDS UNVEILS NEW PORCH & FLOOR COATING

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Porch & Floor's 100% acrylic formula is engineered to protect exterior surfaces from water damage, scuffing, and the sun's harmful UV rays. Ideal for use on concrete, wood porches, patios, basements, walkways, and stairs, Porch & Floor gives these surfaces a new life and unparalleled protection.

"Color makes an impact in any space – and flooring is no different; whether it's your back porch, front driveway, or anything in between, it's important to let your personality and style shine through every detail," said Lauren Hoferkamp, Color Marketing Manager at Dunn-Edwards. "The hues offered in Porch & Floor are expert-selected and timeless – sure to complement any project."

Tintable in eight transformative colors-from Bedrock Gray to Windswept Willow and more-its eggshell sheen will leave any surface with a beautiful finish. Unlike stains, Porch & Floor provides enhanced protection by forming a durable, protective layer on the surface. It offers enhanced resistance to wear and the elements with no noticeable brush marks or uneven blending.

"We are thrilled to bring quality and performance to our customers through the launch of Porch & Floor - from excellent adhesion, mar and scuff-resistance, and more, it's the perfect solution for projects where compromise is just not an option," said Tim Bosveld, VP of Product Management at Dunn-Edwards. "As we continue our long-standing legacy in the paint and coatings industry, this announcement solidifies our commitment to provide everything you need to apply a higher standard in your work."

The news of Porch & Floor follows Dunn-Edwards 100-year anniversary celebration, which will continue throughout 2025. As the company celebrates a century of leadership in quality, color, and design, Dunn-Edwards is setting its sights on the future. Building on its legacy of excellence, it is reimagining what the next 100 years of color innovation will look like-bold and full of possibilities.

