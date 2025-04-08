Five To Flow® Partners With Leading Global Organization To Support Aspire Oxford In Combating Homelessness And Unemployment

"At Five to Flow, we measure success by the positive change we can inspire in the communities we serve."



Impact Investment: Five to Flow donates 5% of each client engagement value to nonprofits that enable infrastructure, provide necessities, and educate children globally

Community Outreach: The contribution to Aspire Oxford will assist over 2,000 underprivileged locals in Oxfordshire, where homelessness has surged by 60% since 2021, driven by a severe housing shortage and high living costs Digital Empowerment: The donation will support initiatives like Getting Oxfordshire Online, providing refurbished laptops to bridge the digital divide, as well as employment training and homelessness prevention

Chris Poole, Fundraising Officer at Aspire Oxford: "We are absolutely delighted to receive this generous support from Five to Flow. I'd like to express our deep gratitude. We simply cannot do the work we do without the support of organizations like Five to Flow."

Driving Innovation and Social Impact

Kate Visconti, Founder and CEO of Five to Flow : "At Five to Flow, we measure success by the positive change we can inspire in the communities we serve. Supporting Aspire Oxford reflects our commitment to equipping and empowering people to experience a better today and build for a better tomorrow."

This collaboration demonstrates Five to Flow's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. By supporting organizations like Aspire Oxford, Five to Flow makes a tangible difference in communities worldwide.

For more information on how you can help, visit AspireOxford.

About Five to Flow

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective committed to Curing the Dis-EaseTM of Organizational Dysfunction through human intelligence, AI-powered insights, neuroscience-based methodologies, and holistic transformation. By optimizing the five core elements of People, Culture, Process, Technology, and Analytics , Five to Flow helps organizations unlock peak performance and sustainable growth.

Its flagship tools include:



Wellness Wave ® : A diagnostic platform combining AI and behavioral science to uncover barriers to performance and deliver actionable insights. Discover Flow TM : An eLearning experience designed to build brain-based habits that optimize performance, innovation, and well-being.

At Five to Flow, AI elevates human potential while keeping people at the center of every solution.

