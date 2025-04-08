Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-04-08 08:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 833.634.5018
International: +1.412.902.4214
Replay: United States: access code: 9557806

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power - and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Zach Freedman
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
...

