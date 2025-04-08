Regula Wins Gold In The Globee Awards For Cybersecurity For Its Complete Identity Verification Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









The Gold Award for Regula in the 2025 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity

Organized annually for over 20 years, the Globee Awards accolade companies and products that demonstrate superior performance, innovation, and leadership in their field. Regula won the Gold Award in the Identity Proofing and Corroboration category. This recognition spotlights the company's contribution to enhancing secure and seamless identity verification through its complete software solution comprised of Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK .

Regula's technologies and forensic devices are used by over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities across the globe. By combining forensic-level document analysis and advanced biometric verification, Regula helps financial institutions, government agencies, and businesses from any industry prevent identity fraud, whether online or in person.

Regula Document Reader SDK is a robust on-premise software solution that streamlines digital customer onboarding, no matter the device, and automatically reads and authenticates data from a wide range of identity documents, including passports, ID cards, driver's licenses, etc. Empowered by the world's largest identity document template database, owned and maintained by Regula, the solution efficiently verifies IDs from 251 countries and territories . Its advanced document liveness verification, in-depth authenticity checks, and inherent ability to cross-validate personal data from multiple ID zones, including MRZs, RFID chips, and barcodes, help detect any inconsistencies that may indicate fraud.

Along with document verification, Regula Face SDK delivers advanced biometric checks, including face matching and liveness detection performed in accordance with the ISO 30107-3 PAD standard. This ensures that the person presenting an ID is the rightful holder of the document and is physically present at the moment of verification. This makes it possible to detect spoofing techniques such as printed images, masks, video injections, replays, or deepfakes.

“Winning Gold at the Globee Awards is a strong validation of our endeavor to make digital and physical identity verification secure, reliable, and fraud-proof. In a world where deepfakes and sophisticated document forgery are no longer hypothetical threats, it's essential to equip organizations with tools that can detect even the most intricate forms of identity fraud. We're proud that our solutions deliver exactly that,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

This Gold Globee Award adds to Regula's growing list of industry recognitions in cybersecurity and identity verification. Most recently, the company also received a second Gold award at the Merit Awards for Cybersecurity . Additionally, Gartner named Regula a representative vendor in its latest Market Guide for KYC Platforms for Banking.

To learn more about Regula's breakthrough technologies and achievements, visit the official website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

