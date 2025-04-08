Introducing DFY: The New Baby Gear Brand Redefining Everyday Parenting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFY, a new UK-designed baby gear brand, is poised to set new expectations for parents with thoughtfully designed products that are built for real life - with both parents and babies in mind. DFY's debut product, thedelivers a smooth, stylish ride- offering big stroller features in one small package.

The DFY.R1 stroller's smart, easy-to-use features include a patented pop-off back panel that allows for one-handed hood and harness adjustments and Tru-Ride2TM technology that provides an ultra-smooth ride for babies and an effortless push for parents. It also includes a sneaker-friendly step-on/step-off brake, a lie-flat recline, and a compact, free-standing fold - perfect for parents on the go. Plus, the seat unit easily switches between parent-facing and world-facing positions, adapting to every stage with a child's development.

Parents of all heights will appreciate the five-position telescopic handle , which features the highest handle height on the market for maximum comfort. The stroller is also designed for all-weather use, with a UPF50+ extendable hood, a flip-out sun visor, and a 180° ventilation panel to ensure airflow and sun protection. Made with high-performance fabrics , the DFY.R1 combines durability with a soft, premium feel. Available in timeless colors including cream, black, and gray, it fits seamlessly into any lifestyle.

Parents need more than just a stroller - they need a complete system that makes life easier. That's why the DFY.R1 is available with a selection of thoughtfully designed accessories including a pet basket , a cool box for snacks and drinks, a cupholder , a sunshade, and a footmuff. For easy transitions from car to stroller, car seat adapters allow compatibility with popular infant car seat brands.

DFY's managing director, Marc Kelly, commented on the new product launch saying,“We know that parenting isn't always smooth sailing, which is why we created the DFY.R1 to take one more stress away. Every detail is built for real life, so parents can focus on what really matters.” The DFY.R1 stroller and select accessories will be available online at dfyordinary.com and in select retailers nationwide.

ABOUT DFY:

Designed in the UK, DFY creates smart, simple, and stylish baby gear that makes parenting easier. From tantrums to travel, our products are built to handle real life with practical features and easy-to-clean fabrics. Parenting can be messy, but DFY gear is made to keep up. We embrace the chaos, so you don't have to. For a closer look, visit us at or follow the brand at @dfyordinary on Instagram .

Attachments



DFY DFY

CONTACT: Maya Plesset DFY 8583863332 ...