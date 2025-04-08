American Oncology Network Value-Based Care Director Anne Marie Rainey Appointed To ACCC Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced that Anne Marie Rainey, AON's director of value-based care, has been appointed to the Association of Cancer Care Centers ' Board of Trustees.









As director of value-based care at AON, Rainey manages internal quality, government, and value-based care initiatives. She has experience in government quality reporting as a contractor for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After earning her Master of Science in Nursing in leadership and administration, she transitioned to community oncology, where she focuses on quality metrics analysis, program implementation, health policy, and community oncology advocacy.

“I am honored to serve on the Association of Cancer Care Centers' Board of Trustees,” Rainey said.“I look forward to collaborating with the talented ACCC leadership team to advance oncology education and advocacy on behalf of cancer patients nationwide.”

“We are pleased to see Anne Marie appointed to ACCC's board,” said AON CEO Todd Schonherz .“She has built an impressive career, and her dedication to AON and ACCC's shared mission of delivering patient-first care to oncology patients nationwide makes her a perfect fit for this important role.”

Newly appointed ACCC Board of Trustees members were officially announced at ACCC's 51st Annual Meeting & Cancer Center Business Summit, held in March in Washington, DC. Board members will serve a two-year term, working to further ACCC's mission of advancing the delivery of quality cancer care.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About the Association of Cancer Care Centers

The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) is the education and advocacy organization for the cancer care community. Founded in 1974, ACCC is a powerful network of more than 45,000 multidisciplinary professionals from 1,700 provider organizations nationwide. As advances in cancer screening and diagnosis, treatment options, and care delivery models continue to evolve - so has ACCC - adapting its resources to meet the changing needs of the entire oncology care team. For more information, visit . Follow us on social media; read our blog, ACCCBuzz ; tune in to our CANCER BUZZ podcast; and view our CANCER BUZZ TV channel.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Karen Riley Sawyer American Oncology Network ...